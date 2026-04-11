FBI: Health care was top target for ransomware, other cyberthreats in 2025 

Health care and public health was the top sector targeted for cyberthreats in 2025, according to the FBI’s latest annual report on internet crimes. There were 460 ransomware attacks and 182 data breaches, totaling 642 cyber events. Financial services was the next highest sector at 447 total events.

“This report quantifies what we already knew anecdotally about the health care sector being the most targeted by ransomware attacks,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “The vast majority are perpetrated by foreign ransomware gangs, primarily Russian-speaking groups, which specifically target health care hoping for a big payout. They know these attacks cause disruptions and delays to digitally dependent health care delivery, posing a risk to patient and community safety, thereby increasing the exigency and pressure for a potentially large ransom payment. These despicable acts are in fact threat-to-life crimes and remind us to do what we can on defense and prepare for clinical continuity not if, but when, an attack strikes."

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Riggi at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.