AI Website Chatbot Detects Roofs From Satellite Images and Generates Leads for Contractors

RoofD AI Estimater Tool Roof'D AI Customization Board White label your roofing chatbot Roof'D AI Leads tracking dashboard

RoofD ai is an AI-powered website chatbot that captures roofing leads 24/7 by detecting roofs from satellite and generating instant estimates for homeowners.

Our AI chatbot sits on their website, gives instant estimates using satellite imagery, and captures every lead — so they wake up to qualified prospects instead of missed calls” — Carter Wiley, Founder of Roof'D AI

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roof'D AI has launched an AI-powered website chatbot that is changing how roofing contractors capture leads online. The chatbot walks homeowners through a guided conversation — collecting their address, detecting their roof from satellite imagery, calculating square footage, and delivering an instant price estimate — then captures their contact information as a qualified lead.Roofing contractors lose an estimated 60% of website visitors who leave without making contact. Roof'D AI solves this by placing an intelligent chatbot directly on the contractor's website that engages every visitor with an interactive experience instead of a static form. Homeowners get an instant answer to "how much will my roof cost?" and contractors get a qualified lead with far more detail than a typical form submission.Here's how it works: A homeowner visits the contractor's website and clicks on the chatbot. The bot asks for their property address, then pulls satellite imagery from Google Maps and outlines the roof automatically. It asks about the number of stories, roof slope, and preferred material. The homeowner then enters their name, phone, and email to unlock their estimate. The system applies the contractor's actual per-square pricing with slope and waste adjustments and presents a professional price range — all in under 60 seconds.Unlike generic chatbots, Roof'D AI is purpose-built for roofing. Each bot is trained on the contractor's specific pricing, shingle brands, financing options, service areas, and company information. Homeowners can ask follow-up questions about materials, financing, warranties, and scheduling — and the AI answers using the contractor's real data.Every lead captured includes the homeowner's name, phone number, email, property address, roof square footage, selected material, slope, estimate range, and the full conversation transcript. Leads are delivered instantly via email notification and stored in a dashboard where contractors can view conversation history, update lead status, add notes, and export data. Leads can also be pushed directly into CRMs like JobNimbus, AccuLynx, and ServiceTitan through webhook integration.The chatbot operates 24/7 with no human intervention required. It installs on any website with a single line of code or an HTML iframe embed for dedicated estimate pages. Contractors manage everything from a dashboard that includes bot settings, branding customization, material pricing, shingle product selection, financing configuration, team member access, and embed code generation.Key features:Satellite roof detection and outline using Google Maps imageryGuided conversation flow: address → roof detection → stories → slope → material → contact info → estimateInstant price estimates using the contractor's actual per-square pricingAI-powered Q&A about materials, financing, warranties, and schedulingFull lead dashboard with conversation history, status tracking, and exportEmail notifications and CRM webhook integrationEmbeds on any website as a floating widget or full-page iframeCustomizable branding, colors, logo, bot name, and greetingTeam member access with account switching (up to 3 sub-users)Roof'D AI offers two plans: Starter at $99 per month and Pro at $199 per month, both with a 7-day free trial. Contractors can see the chatbot trained on their own business by entering their website URL at roofdai .com for a live personalized demo About Roof'D AIRoof'D AI builds AI-powered lead generation tools for the roofing industry. The platform combines satellite roof detection, instant estimate calculation, and conversational AI into a website chatbot that helps roofing contractors capture and convert more leads. For more information, visit roofdai.com. Book a no pressure demo today.

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