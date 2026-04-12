DALIA AL-AQIDI SECURES REPUBLICAN ENDORSEMENT IN MINNESOTA’S 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Dalia Al-Aqidi Secures Republican Endorsement in Minnesota's Fifth District

Al-Aqidi Positioned to Flip CD5 for First Time in Over Six Decades

I will fight every day to make sure the American dream is within reach for every person, family, & business in CD5. The families here deserve a representative who truly fights for them in Washington.” — Dalia Al-Aqidi

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dalia Al-Aqidi has secured the Republican Party endorsement to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. She emerged from the CD5 Republican convention as the party’s official candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Ilhan Omar in November.Al-Aqidi is a legal immigrant, an award-winning journalist, and a former White House correspondent who fled Saddam Hussein’s evil regime. Her Opportunity First Agenda focuses on creating good-paying jobs, lowering costs for families, eliminating government waste and fraud, improving public safety, and empowering families.“Dalia Al-Aqidi is exactly the candidate this district needs,” said Dianne Napper, Minneapolis Republican Party chair. “She has already proven she can earn votes in CD5, and she has the courage, experience, and the message to finish the job in November. The grassroots of this party are united behind her.”In her previous run, Al-Aqidi earned over 86,000 votes and outperformed President Trump in CD5 by 25 percent, a strong foundation for her 2026 campaign.“I came to this country with just two suitcases and an unshakeable belief in the American dream, and I was right,” said Al-Aqidi. “I am living proof that America is a country of boundless opportunity. I will fight every day to make sure the American dream is within reach for every person, family, and business in CD5. The families here deserve a representative who truly fights for them in Washington, and I am ready to do exactly that.”Democrats have held Minnesota’s 5th District for over 63 years. Recent polling shows significant vulnerability for Ilhan Omar, with a majority of swing voters wanting new representation and her job approval ratings are deeply underwater among independents.###About Dalia Al-AqidiDalia Al-Aqidi is a Republican candidate for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. A legal immigrant who fled Iraq and built a distinguished career as a television journalist and anchor, including as a White House correspondent for Alhurra, the U.S.-sponsored satellite network broadcasting to 22 countries across the Middle East. She lives in Minneapolis and is running on her Opportunity First Agenda. For more information, visit daliaforcongress.org.MEDIA INQUIRIES: info@daliaforcongress.org | 612-900-5749

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