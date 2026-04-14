Dr. Sara Spowart Earns Health 2.0 Award as Mental Health Care Shifts Toward Sustainability

Dr. Sara Spowart

Dr. Sara Spowart’s work in balanced empathy and mindfulness reflects a shift away from burnout-driven approaches to care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world plagued with burnout, fatigue, and mental overload, Dr. Sara Spowart, therapist and author of You Are Love, is shifting the conversation inward. Through her innovative Happiness-Based Mindfulness therapy model, distinct from traditional approaches, she is redefining how mental wellbeing is approached, earning her the prestigious Health 2.0 Excellence in Healthcare Award. The honor recognizes individuals setting new standards in healthcare through innovation, meaningful impact, and contributions that elevate patient care and transform wellness practices.

“I am very excited to receive this award,” says Spowart. “This recognition is a testament to the success of my Happiness-Based Mindfulness model and my commitment to helping others build meaningful, fulfilling lives rooted in joy and accomplishment.”

At a time when anxiety, overwhelm, and chronic stress are becoming the norm, Dr. Spowart’s work focuses on what many traditional approaches miss — the need for balance. Her framework centers on happiness-based mindfulness and balanced empathy, offering a way for individuals to care for others without losing themselves in the process.

“This recognition reflects a larger shift in how we’re beginning to understand mental health,” says Dr. Spowart. People are overwhelmed, and many are operating in cycles of overgiving or excessive self-focus without realizing the long-term impact. Balanced empathy allows people to stay connected while still protecting their own wellbeing.”

Her method spotlights awareness, emotional regulation, and intentional habits that support continued growth. It reframes happiness as something that can be developed, not something left to circumstance.

“We’ve normalized pushing through stress,” she continues. “But when people learn to pause and respond with intention, they start to experience real change. They’re not just managing their lives better, they’re living differently.”

Introducing balanced empathy gives people a way to stay present and effective without burning out, says Spowart. This recognition demonstrates a broader movement toward mental health approaches grounded in sustainability, awareness, and long-term emotional strength.

“People often think caring for others means ignoring their own needs,” says Dr. Spowart. “But I also see individuals who believe they are giving, when in reality they are stuck in patterns of self-focus or a victim mindset where their needs are never fully met. Both extremes create an imbalance. If you’re constantly drained or disconnected, you can’t show up the way you want to. The root is balance between self and other, and finding those small spaces where you can increase your joy and empowerment, no matter what the current situation may be."

About Dr. Sara Spowart

Dr. Sara Spowart is the owner of Compassion-Based Happiness, a private practice dedicated to helping individuals build peace, happiness, and self-compassion. A Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (MT 4262), she holds a Ph.D., a Doctorate in Marriage and Family Therapy (DMFT), and three master’s degrees, including a Master’s in Happiness Studies. With an estimated 10,000+ hours of clinical experience, she integrates mindfulness, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), hypnotherapy, EMDR, REBT, and Compassion-Focused Therapy into her work. She is the creator of The Happiness-Based Mindfulness Program and the author of You Are Love.

To learn more about Spowart and her impactful work, click here: https://www.drsaraspowart.com/

Dr. Sara Spowart is available for interviews.

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