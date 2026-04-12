Black Canyon City to Host Live Comedy Hypnosis Show by 'The Reality Twister'

The Reality Twister - Johnathan Smith - Comedy Hypnosis Show - Chilleen's on 17

Johnathan Smith, "The Reality Twister," will bring his unique brand of comedy and hypnotic entertainment to Chilleen's for a debut performance.

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Canyon City, AZ will experience a new form of entertainment as "The Reality Twister" Johnathan Smith presents his Comedy Hypnosis Show live at Hilleen's. The inaugural performance is scheduled for April 18, 2026, at Chilleen's on 17, 33150 Coldwater Rd, Black Canyon City, AZ 85324. This event marks the first time such a unique blend of comedy and hypnotic artistry will be showcased in the community.

"The Reality Twister" is known for his ability to transform ordinary audience members into extraordinary performers. Smith creates a safe and fun environment for volunteers to explore their imagination under hypnosis. This live show promises an evening of collective amusement.

Audiences can anticipate an evening filled with laughter and mind-bending fun. Smith promises a highly interactive experience where volunteers from the audience become the stars of the show. His performances are crafted to be family-friendly while delivering surprising and hilarious outcomes.

"I am incredibly excited to bring 'The Reality Twister' Comedy Hypnosis Show to Black Canyon City for the very first time," stated Johnathan Smith. "My goal is to create an unforgettable night where everyone can leave their worries behind and just have a fantastic time. It's a truly unique live experience."

The interaction is central to the performance. Audience members volunteer freely to be hypnotized on stage. They then participate in a series of comedic sketches, all guided by Smith's suggestions. This unique brand of comedy hypnosis guarantees no two shows are ever identical. Each moment is spontaneous and genuine.

The show does not involve any trickery or planted audience members. All participants are genuine volunteers from the crowd, making each performance distinctly different and unpredictable. Smith's approach combines expert comedic timing with ethical hypnotic techniques to generate spontaneous and humorous scenarios.

Smith added, "Prepare to witness your friends and neighbors do things you never thought possible, all while laughing hysterically. It's a chance to see the power of the mind in a completely entertaining way. This isn't just a show; it's an adventure."

The selection process for volunteers is random. Smith ensures all participants are comfortable and willing to engage. His engaging stage presence and respectful demeanor ensure a positive experience for everyone involved, both on and off stage. This is a highly anticipated live event for the community.

Further details about Johnathan Smith and his captivating performances can be found at https://therealitytwisterevents.com. The website offers a glimpse into the kind of high-energy and engaging comedy hypnosis events he regularly produces.

Hilleen's, a local establishment, is proud to host this innovative show, offering Black Canyon City residents and visitors a fresh entertainment option. The event aims to foster community spirit and provide a memorable evening for all attendees.

Tickets for "The Reality Twister" Comedy Hypnosis Show are available now. Secure your spot for an evening of unparalleled live entertainment and prepare for your reality to be delightfully twisted.

Tickets are sold ONLINE: https://chilleens.buyhypnosistickets.com/

The #1 Comedy Hypnosis & Mentalism Experience 🎭 | The Reality Twister – Johnathan Smith 🤯😂

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