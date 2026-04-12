Bishop Leroy Guillory Receives Endorsement from Former Compton City Attorney Craig Cornwell in Mayoral Race

ATTORNEY CRAIG CORNWELL & BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY, CHAIRMAN of COMPTON PERSONNEL BOARD The FBI, ATF, DEA and Law Enforcement Stands With The Ombudsman General

Bishop Leroy Guillory has emerged as the front runner with a major endorsement from former Compton City Attorney Craig Cornwell. Cornwell

BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY has a clear vision for the future of our city and the determination to make it a reality. I am proud to endorse him for Mayor” — Attorney Craig Cornwell, ESQ.

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the race for Compton's next mayor heats up, Bishop Leroy Guillory has emerged as the front runner with a major endorsement from former Compton City Attorney Craig Cornwell. Cornwell, who served the city for 22 years, including 10 years as City Attorney and 2 years as City Manager, has thrown his support behind Bishop Guillory, citing his strong leadership skills and dedication to the community.Cornwell, a well-respected figure in Compton, praised Bishop Guillory for his commitment to improving the city and his track record of bringing positive change to the community. "I have had the pleasure of working closely with Bishop Guillory during my time as City Attorney and I have seen firsthand his passion for serving the people of Compton," said Cornwell. "He has a clear vision for the future of our city and the determination to make it a reality. I am proud to endorse him for mayor."Bishop Guillory, a lifetime resident of Compton and a prominent National / International leader, expressed his gratitude for Cornwell's endorsement. "I am honored to have the support of someone as respected and experienced as Craig Cornwell," said Guillory. "His endorsement is a testament to my commitment to bringing positive change to Compton and I am confident that together, we can build a better future for our city."With the endorsement of Cornwell, Bishop Leroy Guillory's campaign gains even more momentum as the Mayoral race in Compton approaches. Guillory's platform focuses on improving education, creating job opportunities, and promoting community safety. With his strong leadership skills and the support of influential figures like Craig Cornwell, Guillory is poised to become the next mayor of Compton and bring positive change to the city.

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