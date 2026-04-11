4/11/26 – MOST STATE PARKS, TRAILS AND CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU OPEN, SOME REMAIN CLOSED
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JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
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RYAN KANAKAʻOLE
MOST STATE PARKS, TRAILS AND CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU OPEN, SOME REMAIN CLOSED
HONOLULU – All parks, trails and camping areas on Oʻahu run by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks have re-opened today, except for:
- Ka‘ena Point State Park (Mākua-Keawa’ula sections)
- Pu‘u o Mahuka Heiau State Historic Site
- The Wahiawā Freshwater State Recreation Area
The Mokulēʻia Section of Kaʻena Point is closed to off-road vehicle access due to poor road conditions, but hikers are welcome.
The public is advised that the Wahiawā Freshwater State Recreation Area remains closed due to saturation and a risk of falling trees.
DLNR is asking for everyone’s continued cooperation with staying out of closed areas and monitoring weather reports as conditions can change rapidly.
Please be advised: Parks, trails and camp areas may close again on Sunday due to another wave of heavy rains forecast for Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and possibly Maui County.
For the latest updates on storm related park closures, please visit the Hawaiʻi State Parks webpage at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/
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Media Contact:
Andrew Laurence
Communications Director
State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
Phone: 808-587-0396
E-mail: [email protected]
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