4/11/26 – MOST STATE PARKS, TRAILS AND CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU OPEN, SOME REMAIN CLOSED

MOST STATE PARKS, TRAILS AND CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU OPEN, SOME REMAIN CLOSED

HONOLULU – All parks, trails and camping areas on Oʻahu run by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks have re-opened today, except for:

The Mokulēʻia Section of Kaʻena Point is closed to off-road vehicle access due to poor road conditions, but hikers are welcome.

The public is advised that the Wahiawā Freshwater State Recreation Area remains closed due to saturation and a risk of falling trees.

DLNR is asking for everyone’s continued cooperation with staying out of closed areas and monitoring weather reports as conditions can change rapidly.

Please be advised: Parks, trails and camp areas may close again on Sunday due to another wave of heavy rains forecast for Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and possibly Maui County.

For the latest updates on storm related park closures, please visit the Hawaiʻi State Parks webpage at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/