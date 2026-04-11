President Donald J. Trump Grants Additional Assistance for Mississippi

WASHINGTON ­–- FEMA announced that President Donald J. Trump made additional federal assistance available to disaster survivors to aid in their recovery from the severe winter storm that occurred from January 23-27, 2026.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Adams, Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Coahoma, DeSoto, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Montogomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Yalobusha and Yazoo counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the effects of the disaster. These areas were previously designated for Public Assistance.

Individuals who sustained losses in the designated areas should first file claims with their insurance providers and then apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service.