2 Urban Girls Blog Reached Out To Bishop Leroy Guillory To Ask About His Campaign Platform For Mayor of Compton

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Bishop Leroy Guillory Answers Questions; That Most Voters In Compton Want To Know In A Candid Conversation With 2 Urban Girls Blog That Will Shock You!

Public Safety is my first priority. The people have been unprotected and living in fear” — BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2 Urban Girls reached out to Bishop L. J. Guillory to ask about his campaign platform.2UG: Why run for mayor now?Bishop Guillory: Because if not now, it will be too late. It’s time to build Compton up and that’s why I’m stepping up! Compton has seen a decline in authentic, honest, transparent leadership. Many of Compton elected officials have put themselves and their own families’ interests first. They have done so before their constituents, the taxpayers, and those persons who have invested lives and resources into the businesses in Compton. In November 2026, when I become the mayor of Compton, I will not take a salary. Moreover, I refuse to take or use a City credit card! My commitment to the City of Compton residence, taxpayers, and constituents will be; I will do the work for free. Together we will transform this city into a self-sustaining community. Because of that teamwork, we will turn Compton around.2UG: What are the top areas you see the need for improvement in the City?Bishop Guillory: Public Safety is my first priority. The people have been unprotected and living in fear. Many of them are locked into predator loans, high interest second mortgages, and/or reverse mortgages. As a result, they just can’t afford to leave Compton. In other, words they’re living in hell on earth. There has to be a collaboration between the Community, municipal government, law enforcement, school district, college board, County, state, and federal government representatives. We need a new direction for the City of Compton. We can no longer allow persons with a warped sense of thinking to hold the office of Mayor in Compton. This includes those with no business skills and a fake & false, symbolic relationship with those holding office outside of this city.2UG: What are your thoughts on public safety and the looming threat of gentrification with the planned Transit Oriented Development project planned for the immediate area near the Compton Metro Station?“Bishop Guillory: Public Safety will be my first priority when I become Mayor in 2026. Moreover, homes are being sold in Compton with a price tag above $500-$900,000. Most second or third generation persons born and raised in Compton can’t afford these homes. This is true even for homes once owned by their parents or grandparents. People moving from the valley or the west side are displaced by California’s high cost-of-living. However, they still pass over Compton because of crime and public safety issues. Instead, they choose to move to nearby cities. Yet, the holders of Mexican drug money have made Compton their second home. They appear to be fronting the money for many who have no driver’s license, no Social Security card, and no three years of bank statements for conventional loans. These people are purchasing these homes at record numbers without anyone investigating where the money is coming from.There has been a need to transform the area around the transit center for many years. I envisioned it as a source of a metroplex with entertainment, lofts, and flourishing new trendy startups businesses by young people. Yes, an urban oasis,” explained Guillory. “Unlike some people, I won’t ask the taxpayers to help fund this plan. There are many developers who have their own money and ideas to transform this area. This could become a multi-billion dollar project. Unlike the current Mayor, I have a vision for the City of Compton. I plan to expose that vision real soon. Thank you for your questions. I appreciate you for reaching out and I will tell you this: Compton will Be Better, Stronger, Safer, and Thriving once I’m the Mayor.”Compton will hold Municipal Elections on June 2, 2026.

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