Kaleidoscope World Characters come to Life - Linda Mackenzie's Debuts 12-song Album

The Kaleidoscope World Album Producer

Linda Mackenzie fulfilling 58 year dream debuts The Kaleidoscope World: Joyful Songs for Staying Positive to help people cope and thrive in difficult times.

It's such a kick that at 76 I got to produce and sing the melodies and lyrics I wrote and make this album with some really talented people to recognize that dream.” — Linda Mackenzie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Health & Spirit is pleased to announce the release of The Kaleidoscope World: Joyful Songs for Staying Positive. A fun for-all-ages modern folk album that ignites the whimsical characters of Linda Mackenzie 's newly released The Kaleidoscope World: A Randy-Amanda Adventure book to come alive with unforgettable melodies and life changing lyrical messages."Growing up in New York City I was a contralto in the school chorus from the 6th - 12th grade, occasionally performing on stage, and always on the corner singing A capella with my friends. At eighteen I was offered a contract with Columbia Records, but when the Producer said, "Can't wait to get you on the road," I knew what he meant and chose a different life path, which still includes radio. It's such a kick that at 76 I got to produce and sing the melodies and lyrics I wrote and make this album with some really talented people to recognize that dream." says Mackenzie.Each track contains a character that represents something that stops positive thought. Everyone knows, or may actually be: an always in control In the Know Joe; a Babbling Barbara spouting negative words; a Scary Mary McFairy who insists she's always right; a Wilma Worry or Fretting Fran that need to learn to Live in the Moment and the other characters on each track. The lyrics are crafted not only to realize the negative trait, but how to overcome it and stay positive.Linda gathered a wonderful group of vocalists and musicians like Charis Rey, who enjoys a 30 year career as a professional singer and toured the globe as a backup vocalist for Gloria Gaynor and sang with Enya on the David Letterman. Jesimiel R. Jenkins is still pursuing his dreams of being an accomplished stage and film actor who sings in off Broadway plays and productions nationwide. Daniel Alexander is both pianist and keyboardist, who has worked with a stylistically wide array of artists and talent that have included the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra to rock 'n' roll's iconic originator Little Richard and everything in-between. Dennis Glines (aka Jay Cruz) comes from the radio industry and is a bass guitarist who has performed with several bands, recently with 'Five Long Years'. Kim LaChance was in Hawaii's first heavy metal band VIXEN. Linda herself sang several solos, a duet, and of course in the chorus - where she once started.The record was recorded with Steve Ornest at Total Access Studio where Journey, Nirvana, Duran Duran, Iron Butterfly and so many others recorded."It still thrills me to think I may have stood in the exact spot that Van Morrison recorded 'Moondance.' says Mackenzie. "This is my first album production and my hope is that both children and adults, alike, have as good of a time listening to these songs as I had in creating them."The Kaleidoscope World: Joyful Songs for Staying Positive album is available as digital downloads and in CD format at thekaleidoscopeworld.bandcamp.com and TheKaleidoscopeWorld.com Part of the proceeds of the album goes to fund economically disadvantaged school classroom and assembly visits to teach kids the power of positive thought and values to uplift their life.The Kaleidoscope World: Joyful Songs for Staying PositiveProducer: Creative Health & SpiritAlbum: UPC#: 7-54068-0090-6Available in .mp3 and .wav Digital Download and CD formatsthekaleidoscopeworld.bandcamp.comTheKaleidoscopeWorld.comAbout Linda Mackenzie: A former 18 year datacom engineer and serial entrepreneur, Linda is an award-winning multi-book author, radio host and hypnotherapist who founded Creative Health & Spirit in 1995 and the HealthyLife.net the Positive Talk Radio Network in 2002. She has been in the positive thought movement since 1995, has lectured nationwide, appeared on hundreds of radio shows, almost all network and cable TV channels, in several award winning documentaries and her own TV special. The Kaleidoscope World has been in continuous turn around as a movie script for two decades. It's time to get the positive out.

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