Houston Optometrist Dr. Ayesha Butt Expands Dry Eye Center to Focus on Root-Cause Treatment, Not Just Symptoms

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas State Optical Champions is raising the bar for dry eye care in Northwest Houston. Under the leadership of Dr. Ayesha Butt, a top optometrist in Houston , the clinic has expanded its dedicated dry eye center to offer patients a more thorough, cause-focused approach to treatment rather than temporary relief.For years, many dry eye sufferers have relied on artificial tears and over-the-counter drops to get through the day. While these options offer short-term comfort, they do little to address what is actually causing the problem. TSO Champions is changing that by pairing advanced diagnostic tools with in-office therapies designed to restore the eye's natural function from the ground up."Drops are a band-aid," said Dr. Butt. "What we really want to know is why your eyes are dry in the first place. Is it inflammation? Clogged glands? Poor tear quality? Once we have answers, we can build a plan that actually works long-term."The expanded center begins every dry eye consultation with comprehensive diagnostic testing, including TearLab osmolarity testing, InflammaDry, and Meibomian Gland Photography. These tools give the care team a complete picture of tear health, gland function, and inflammation levels before any treatment begins.From there, patients receive personalized care plans that may include Intense Pulsed Light Therapy combined with radiofrequency technology, TearCare thermal gland treatment, or a combination of both. These non-surgical options target the meibomian glands directly, clearing blockages and stimulating healthier oil production to stabilize the tear film. Patients who have struggled with chronic dryness for months or even years are often surprised by how much relief is possible once the underlying cause is properly addressed.TSO Champions is also recognized in Houston for dry eye treatment for patients whose condition affects their ability to wear contact lenses comfortably. Many dry eye sufferers have been told they simply cannot tolerate contacts, but that is not always the final answer. The clinic offers specialty contact lenses Houston patients can rely on, including scleral lenses and other custom fits designed specifically for people with dry eye disease, irregular corneas, or sensitivity issues.Dr. Butt and her team take a whole-patient perspective. Lifestyle factors like screen time, diet, sleep, and environment all play a role in dry eye progression, and those conversations are part of every visit. Patients leave not only with a treatment plan but with a clearer understanding of how daily habits affect their eye health.TSO Champions serves families across Northwest Houston including Champions, Cypress Creek, Klein, Spring, and Willowbrook. The clinic is located at 5774 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, TX 77069, just minutes from Champions Forest."Our patients deserve more than a quick fix," Dr. Butt added. "We want every person who walks through our door to feel heard, properly diagnosed, and genuinely better after working with us."To schedule a dry eye evaluation or learn more about available treatments, call (281) 440-5887 or visit www.tsoatchampions.com

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