PHOTO RELEASE: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Visits with Coast Guard Leadership and Personnel in Bipartisan Oregon Tour

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin, in cooperation with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and local Oregon leadership, participated in multiple events in Astoria, Oregon that included a tour of Coast Guard training facilities.

“We toured the world class rescue facilities and met with the fearless men and women who protect our maritime borders. I found out the USCG has a 90% retention rate which is higher than any of our military branches. Thank you for your outstanding attitude and keeping our country safe,' said Secretary Mullin.

Secretary Mullin, along with Commandant of the Coast Guard, Kevin Lunday, Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez, and other Coast Guard officials received tours of the National Motor Lifeboat School and Air Station Astoria. The Secretary also met offsite with the crew of fallen Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers.

On March 5, 2026, Tyler Jaggers, an aviation survival technician assigned to Air Station Astoria, Oregon, passed away as a result of critical injuries suffered during the rescue of a distressed mariner from a commercial ship offshore of Oregon on Feb. 27.

Below are photos from Secretary Mullin’s visit on Wednesday:

Secretary Mullin meets with USCG personnel

Secretary Mullin receives tour of USCG facility

Secretary Mullin walks with USCG personnel

Secretary Mullin receives tour of National Motor Lifeboat School

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