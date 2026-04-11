DHS Issues Statement on Pedophile Convicted of Assaulting High School Girls in Fairfax County

The El Salvadorian illegal alien, 18-year-old adult, was attending a Fairfax County High School where he committed

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the below statement following the conviction of Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, after his conviction for nine counts of assault and battery while attending Fairfax High School.

ICE lodged an arrest detainer requesting Virginia sanctuary politicians not release this criminal illegal alien from jail back into our communities to prey on more innocent young women. Flores-Ortiz will be sentenced on April 21.

“This 18-year-old criminal illegal alien should NOT have been attending a Virginia high school and allowed to prey on innocent teenage girls. Following his criminal convictions for nine counts of assault and battery, we are once again calling on Governor Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to NOT RELEASE this sexual predator from jail back into our communities to victimize more innocent women,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This is yet another example of the Biden Administration’s failed open border policies.”

Flores-Ortiz illegally entered the United States in 2024 and was RELEASED into the country under the Biden Administration.

Governor Spanberger’s decision to end cooperation with ICE in Virginia has allowed criminals to be released back into American communities. When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers need to have a more visible presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities. While Governor Spanberger continues to allow the release of pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto Virginia’s streets, DHS law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

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