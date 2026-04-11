ICE Arrests TWICE RELEASED Illegal Alien Convicted of Rape and Sodomy in Oregon Following his Release From Jail by Sanctuary Politicians

Sanctuary politicians make Americans less safe by releasing criminals from their jails into our communities to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of Cristobal Felipe-Sarmiento, an illegal alien from Mexico previously convicted of rape and sodomy, in Salem, Oregon.

On April 9, 2026, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a premiere law enforcement agency inside of ICE in Portland, OR reported arrested Felipe-Sarmiento, a convicted rapist.

In December 2016, Felipe-Sarmiento was convicted of both rape and sodomy in Marion County, Oregon. He also has a conviction for driving under the influence from 2014 in Marion County.

“This dangerous criminal illegal alien should NEVER have been in this country in the first place—let alone RELEASED TWICE by sanctuary politicians following convictions for driving under the influence, rape, and sodomy,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Oregon sanctuary politicians that continue to release criminal illegal aliens like Cristobal Felipe-Sarmiento into American communities are playing Russian roulette with American lives. The brave men and women of DHS law enforcement are working every day to keep our communities safe by arresting these heinous criminals.”

Cristobal Felipe-Sarmiento

Felipe-Sarmiento entered the United States at an unknown date and time. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

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