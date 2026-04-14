Zen Foot Spa Rebrands as Zen Spa & Massage, Elevating the Las Vegas Chinatown Wellness Experience

Chinatown's Zen Spa rebrands with premium massages, facials & more — better than a foot spa, cheaper than the Strip. Affordable. Professional. Elevated

Feeling relaxed should not be a luxury. Zen Spa & Massage provides services that are quality yet affordable so everyone can take time for themselves. ” — Naomi Chen, Owner, Zen Spa & Massage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zen Foot Spa & Massage, a well-established wellness destination in Las Vegas Chinatown , has officially rebranded as Zen Spa & Massage , signaling a significant expansion beyond its foot reflexology roots into a full-service day spa experience. Located at 4770 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 103, the newly rebranded Zen Spa & Massage now offers Las Vegas locals and visitors a comprehensive menu of professional wellness services at a price point that fills a clear gap in the market.The rebrand reflects the spa's evolution from a neighborhood foot reflexology spot to a destination wellness experience — one that delivers high-end treatments, trained therapists, and a serene environment at a fraction of the cost of Strip hotel spas. With body massages starting at $40 and signature packages beginning at $115, Zen Spa & Massage positions itself as the smart alternative for both Las Vegas residents and Strip visitors looking to extend their relaxation beyond the casino floor.A Full Menu of Premium Wellness ServicesUnder the new Zen Spa & Massage brand, guests can choose from an expanded suite of services, including: Massage Therapy — body massage, couples massage, combo massage, foot reflexology, Thai massage, lymphatic drainage, four hands massage, fire cupping, and foot detoxFacial Treatments — hydrating facials, back facials, Gua Sha facial, microdermabrasion, and anti-aging facialEyelash Extensions — classic, hybrid, volume, and mega sets with fill optionsWaxing Services — full body to facial waxingNail Services — manicures, pedicures, gel, and Gel-XSignature Packages — 90-minute Rejuvenation ($115) and 120-minute Ultimate ($135)"Our philosophy has always been professionalism, health, and comfort. The rebrand to Zen Spa & Massage reflects who we have grown into — a full-service wellness destination that serves every guest with the kind of personalized care you would expect from a luxury spa, at a price that respects your wallet."— Naomi Chen, Zen Spa & MassageA Gem in the Heart of Las Vegas ChinatownZen Spa & Massage is situated within Las Vegas Chinatown, a 3+ mile cultural corridor along Spring Mountain Road that is home to more than 248 restaurants, 6 Asian supermarkets, and over 40 wellness and massage businesses. As one of the district's most established spas, Zen Spa & Massage draws both neighborhood regulars and Strip visitors who make the short trip west for an authentic, affordable luxury experience.The spa is open Monday through Sunday, 9:30 AM to 9:00 PM, and accepts walk-ins and appointments. Online booking is available at zenspanv.com.About Zen Spa & MassageZen Spa & Massage (formerly Zen Foot Spa) is a full-service day spa located at 4770 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 103, Las Vegas, NV 89102, in the heart of Las Vegas Chinatown. The spa offers massage therapy, facials, eyelash extensions, waxing, nail services, and signature packages. Open daily 9:30 AM – 9:00 PM. For appointments and inquiries, call 702-768-9977 or visit www.zenspalasvegas.com

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