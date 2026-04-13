Val's halla Records Celebrates Record Store Day as Vinyl Sales Surge Nationwide

About

Since 2014, DeSoto & State Communications has helped nonprofits and mission-driven organizations to amplify their stories. What began as a small firm offering on-call support to grassroots groups has become a trusted ally for established organizations. Today, we provide tailored, strategic communications solutions, whether serving as a dedicated communications partner or complementing existing teams. Our flexibility ensures we adapt to your specific needs, and our collaborative ethos means we're a partner you'll enjoy working with because we believe in keeping things simple and effective.

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