Val's halla Records Celebrates Record Store Day as Vinyl Sales Surge Nationwide
Live in-store performances, limited Record Store Day releases highlight how independent record stores continue to drive music discovery, community connection.
At 239 Harrison Ave in Oak Park’s Arts District, customers begin lining up the night before Record Store Day, with early demand driven by limited releases available only through independent record stores. The store sees sustained foot traffic throughout the day, with customers moving through the aisles to access new inventory and exclusive pressings.
"Record Store Day at Val’s halla brings people together around a shared connection to music," said Trevor Toppen, proprietor of Val’s halla Records. "That sense of community reflects Val’s founder Val Camilletti’s vision and the legacy she established in Oak Park, which still guides the store."
As vinyl records continue their resurgence, U.S. sales of new vinyl surpassed $1 billion in 2025 for the first time since 1983. The secondary collector market remains vibrant, contributing an estimated $250 million to $500 million in additional annual sales. Independent record stores continue to anchor how audiences engage with music in physical spaces, with Record Store Day at Val’s halla Records drawing sustained in-store traffic and community participation.
"Crossing $1 billion in new vinyl sales for the first time since 1983 is a major moment for record stores, but so is the fact that vinyl sales have increased each of the last 19 years" Toppen said. "This is not a fad. There’s also a strong collector market for used vinyl adding hundreds of millions more in sales each year, which demonstrates how important this format is. Shops like ours give people a place to engage with that demand directly."
Val’s halla Records, open since 1972, will host free live performances throughout the afternoon and evening, turning the store into a working music venue where customers move between record bins and live sets. The all-Chicago-based lineup includes The Sum (garage hard rock), SuperVeryHot (power pop/indie), Farewell Captain (indie rock), Ricky Liontones (rock funk pop), Paris Schutz (soulful indie rock), and Basement Collective (progressive jazz fusion). Music begins at 12:30 p.m.
The day builds toward a featured performance from Josh Caterer of Smoking Popes, who will take the stage for a rare solo set. It is his only scheduled performance this spring and a one-off appearance tied to Val's halla Records. After the store closes, the space will transition into a ticketed evening show, where Caterer will perform a single set in a live venue setting.
"Independent record stores like Val’s halla have always been part of how Chicago’s music community stays connected," said Josh Caterer of Smoking Popes. "You meet people there, you discover new records, and it keeps the culture moving. Playing a solo set in that kind of space, especially on Record Store Day, feels personal in a way bigger venues don’t."
Tickets are $30 general admission, with only a limited number of tickets available. Advance purchase is required, with tickets available online at ValshallaRecords.com or through the QR code below.
Past performances have included Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos with his band The Chi-Town Playboys; Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues following his GRAMMY-nominated release; The Flat Five’s Chicago all-star lineup; and John Prine, who maintained a long connection to Val’s halla Records, from dropping off early records at the shop to returning for a special performance marking its 50th anniversary.
Record Store Day at Val’s halla Records highlights a group of local businesses from Oak Park, Berwyn, and Chicago, anchored in the Arts District. Taco Mucho, a longtime neighborhood staple alongside Val’s halla Records, will serve food outside, while the store’s permanent coffee bar features Dark Matter Coffee. The store will also offer a full bar with wine, cocktails, Kinslahger beers, and Val’s Helles, an exclusive brew. Specials on used vinyl and CDs will run throughout the day.
Record Store Day at Val's halla Records is a celebration of music, community, and the shared experience of being in a room filled with people who care deeply about what they are hearing. It reflects the spirit of founder Val Camilletti and the legacy she built in Oak Park.
Val's halla Records is located at 239 Harrison St. in Oak Park, Illinois. For more information, visit ValshallaRecords.com or follow Val's halla Records on social media for updates.
Ryan Arnold
DeSoto & State Communications, Inc.
+ +1 773-789-9782
ryan@desotostate.com
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