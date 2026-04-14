Turner Home Team Secures $1M+ in Venture Backing From East Carolina University-Affiliated Fund

Turner Home Team founder Justin Turner closes $1M+ Series Seed round led by ECU's Pirate Entrepreneurship Fund, the only university-affiliated venture fund in North Carolina.

ECU's Pirate Entrepreneurship Fund backs Turner Home Team, making it the first venture-funded residential real estate acquisition platform in the Carolinas.

His integration of AI into an innovative real estate platform is directly impacting the market throughout the Carolinas, and this investment will help Turner Home Team reach the next level.” — Dr. Michael Harris, Dean, ECU College of Business

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turner Home Team , Inc. announced today the close of a $1M+ Preferred Series Seed round led by the Pirate Entrepreneurship Fund , LLC — the only university-affiliated venture fund in North Carolina. The raise marks a significant milestone for the Greenville-based residential real estate acquisition company, which has built one of the most operationally sophisticated home buying platforms in the Carolinas since its founding in 2022.The funding round brings institutional validation to a business that has already transacted over $8 million in residential real estate across North and South Carolina. For a market long dominated by undercapitalized operators and inconsistent processes, that distinction matters.Turner Home Team was founded by Justin Turner, a Summa Cum Laude Finance graduate of East Carolina University and a licensed General Contractor and Real Estate Broker. From the start, Turner built the company around a premise that most residential home buyers ignore: that professionalism, technology, and operational consistency are competitive advantages. The platform combines in-house construction expertise, proprietary valuation methodology, artificial intelligence, and direct transaction management — giving the company end-to-end control over deals that most competitors piece together through third parties."Turner Home Team has demonstrated an ability to source, underwrite, and execute on residential acquisitions with a level of consistency we rarely see at this stage," said Kelly Barnhill, Jr., Board Member of the Pirate Entrepreneurship Fund. "Their vertically integrated model and growing use of technology position the company well for scalable growth."The Pirate Entrepreneurship Fund committed $300,000 as lead investor — its first investment in a residential real estate platform and its ninth portfolio company overall. Since launching in 2022, the PEF has deployed approximately $3 million into ECU-affiliated businesses. While UNC, Duke, and NC State operate angel networks or internal grant programs, the PEF is a pooled venture fund with a formal investment committee making priced equity rounds. No other university in North Carolina has built that structure."The Pirate Entrepreneurship Fund saw great promise in a young, well-educated, highly intelligent and motivated business leader in the Greenville community," said Mark Wdowik, President and CEO of the PEF. "Justin Turner saw inefficiencies within the regional residential real estate marketplace and quickly built a growing business to become the leader in the industry. We are proud to back Justin and his team."For Turner Home Team, the raise isn't just capital — it's accountability. Venture-backed real estate acquisition companies answer to investors, report performance, and build for scale. That standard shapes everything from how deals are underwritten to how sellers experience the process."This investment allows us to accelerate the platform we've been building — a professional, tech-driven company that gives homeowners a straightforward selling option and brings institutional discipline to a space that has long lacked consistency and trust," said Justin Turner, Founder and CEO.Eastern North Carolina represents a compelling and underleveraged residential real estate market — aging housing stock, motivated seller demographics, and historically limited access to institutional buyer infrastructure. Turner Home Team has been executing in that market for three years, developing local expertise that outside capital alone cannot replicate."It is exciting to see Justin use his business degree to carve out an entrepreneurial career path," said Dr. Michael Harris, Dean of ECU's College of Business. "His integration of AI into an innovative real estate platform is directly impacting the market throughout the Carolinas."The seed capital will be deployed toward expanding acquisition capacity, growing the team, and deepening operations across existing North and South Carolina markets. Full details are available at www.theturnerhometeam.com/series-seed-funding/ About Turner Home Team, Inc.Turner Home Team is a Greenville, NC–based residential real estate acquisition platform operating across North and South Carolina. The company specializes in off-market property acquisitions, providing homeowners with a fast, professional alternative to the traditional real estate market. Learn more at www.theturnerhometeam.com About the Pirate Entrepreneurship FundThe Pirate Entrepreneurship Fund is the only university-affiliated venture fund in North Carolina, launched in 2022 by East Carolina University supporters. Contact: info@eastcarolinaangels.com.Media Contact:Justin Turner | Turner Home Team, Inc.(252) 525-4780 | admin@theturnerhometeam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.