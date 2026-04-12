Recommended Fox Valley Plumbing and Backflow Service in Elgin illinois

Fox Valley Plumbing & Backflow joins select group of Illinois businesses formally accredited as the Better Business Bureau marks a century of consumer trust

We deliver A+ service to our customers every time," said Matt Moraca, Owner of Fox Valley Plumbing & Backflow. "Show up on time. Give an honest price before the work starts. Do the job right."” — Matthew Moraca

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Better Business Bureau is marking its 100th anniversary this year with a commemorative celebration at Navy Pier in Chicago. Fox Valley Plumbing & Backflow, a licensed plumbing contractor serving the Fox Valley region since 2010, earned A+ Accreditation from the bureau ahead of that milestone — one of a limited number of Illinois plumbing companies to hold the designation.The accreditation requires businesses to meet the BBB's standards for transparency, responsiveness to customer complaints, and honest advertising practices. Fox Valley Plumbing holds an A+ rating with zero complaints on file."We deliver A+ service to our customers every time," said Matt Moraca, Owner of Fox Valley Plumbing & Backflow. "Show up on time. Give an honest price before the work starts. Do the job right."Fox Valley Plumbing serves residential and commercial customers across Elgin, South Elgin, Bartlett, Streamwood, Schaumburg, Naperville, St. Charles, Geneva, Hanover Park, Carol Stream, and 30+ additional communities in Kane, Cook, and DuPage counties. The company holds an Illinois Master Plumber license (#058-161084) and Plumbing Contractor license (#055-042593).The company is one of the few plumbing contractors in the Fox Valley area with dedicated backflow testing and certification capability. Backflow prevention is a public health compliance requirement — municipal water systems require annual testing by a licensed professional to prevent contaminated water from flowing back into the public supply.Fox Valley Plumbing has 125+ Google reviews averaging 4.8 stars.About Fox Valley Plumbing & BackflowFox Valley Plumbing & Backflow is a licensed and insured plumbing contractor based in Elgin, IL. Founded in 2010, the company provides emergency plumbing (24/7), backflow testing and prevention, drain cleaning, water heater installation and repair, sump pump service, gas line work, and commercial plumbing across 40+ communities in Kane, Cook, and DuPage counties. Fox Valley Plumbing holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at foxvalleyplumbing.com or visit us on Google.

Commercial Backflow Testing, Installation, and Repair in Elgin Illinois

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