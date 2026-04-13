Wander Well: New Gift Book from Daphne Maxwell Reid and Stacy Hawkins Adams Arrives for Mother’s Day and Graduations

Stacy Hawkins Adams and Daphne Maxwell Reid with Wander Well, their keepsake chapbook

Beloved Actress-Photographer and Her Co-Author Invite Women to Pause, Reflect and Live Each Day with Hope and Intention

Collaborating with Stacy on Wander Well allowed us to pair images with words that invite readers to be truly present in their own lives.” — Daphne Maxwell Reid

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Mother’s Day and graduation season approaching, two celebrated creatives have produced a gift that will offer lasting encouragement. "Wander Well: A Collection of Images and Reflections to Inspire the Spirit" is a collaboration between actress and photographer Daphne Maxwell Reid, best known for her role as Aunt Viv on the television hit series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Stacy Hawkins Adams, a prolific author of women’s fiction and inspirational nonfiction.This pocket-sized chapbook pairs 25 of Daphne’s evocative images, curated during her travels around the world, with 25 of Stacy’s meditative reflections on grace, resilience and intentional living. The result is an intimate sanctuary in book form that speaks to women of all ages, stages and circumstances who are navigating life’s most meaningful transitions.The chapbook is compact enough to slip into a graduation, Mother’s Day or women’s conference gift bag and meaningful enough to keep on a nightstand for years.“My photography has always been about seeing the extraordinary in what others walk past,” said Daphne. “Collaborating with Stacy on Wander Well allowed us to pair images with words that invite readers to be truly present in their own lives. This is a gift I’m proud to offer the women we love.”Stacy echoes those sentiments.“Daphne’s images stopped me in my tracks the first time I saw them,” Stacy said. “There is a stillness and a wonder in her work that compels reflection. Together, we created something that honors women who are just starting on a new path and women who keep showing up — for everyone else, and finally, for themselves.”"Wander Well" is available at StacyHawkinsAdams.com and DaphneMaxwellReid.com . The book is also available for bulk purchase – making it an ideal gift for distribution by women’s organizations, women’s conferences, corporate gifting programs and event planners. Bulk pricing and ordering details are available by contacting each author through her website.###ABOUT DAPHNE MAXWELL REIDDaphne Maxwell Reid is an actress, photographer, designer and creative entrepreneur beloved as Aunt Vivian on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. A trailblazer who made history as the first African American woman on the cover of Glamour magazine, Daphne continues to create, inspire and wander beautifully. Learn more at DaphneMaxwellReid.com.ABOUT STACY HAWKINS ADAMSStacy Hawkins Adams is an award-winning author of 12 books (women’s fiction and inspirational nonfiction), a CBS Virginia This Morning contributor, and a professional speaker whose work centers on transformation, authenticity and women navigating meaningful life transitions. Learn more at StacyHawkinsAdams.com.

Why Wander Well? - Stacy Hawkins Adams & Daphne Maxwell Reid Discuss Their Creative Collaboration on CBS 6

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.