DigitalXForce Supercharges ESRPM with AI-SPM, CSPM, ASPM and Risk-Aware CMDB to Deliver Real-Time Risk Intelligence

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Unifying AI, cloud, application, and asset risk into a single, real-time enterprise risk intelligence platform

“Risk can no longer be managed in snapshots. Enterprises need a unified, real-time view of risk across AI, cloud, and applications” - Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO, DigitalXForce” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a global leader in AI-powered Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) , today announced a major advancement to its platform with the integration of AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), and a Risk-Aware CMDB.This innovation enables enterprises to achieve real-time, unified visibility into security posture and risk across AI, cloud, applications, and infrastructure, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of continuous enterprise risk intelligence.“Enterprise environments today are too dynamic for fragmented security tools and static risk models,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce. “By integrating AI-SPM, CSPM, ASPM, and a risk-aware CMDB into our ESPM platform, we are delivering a unified, real-time view of enterprise risk—empowering organizations to make faster, smarter decisions in the face of evolving threats.”Unifying Fragmented Security Posture into a Single Risk Intelligence LayerAs organizations rapidly adopt cloud, AI, and distributed application architectures, security teams are increasingly burdened by fragmented tools and siloed visibility across environments. Traditional approaches fail to provide a holistic, real-time view of enterprise risk.DigitalXForce addresses this challenge by bringing together:• AI-SPM (AI Security Posture Management): Provides governance and continuous monitoring of AI models, datasets, and pipelines—addressing risks such as model drift, data leakage, bias, and misuse.• CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management): Continuously assesses cloud configurations, identities, and workloads across multi-cloud environments to detect misconfigurations and compliance gaps.• ASPM (Application Security Posture Management): Unifies application security insights across the SDLC, correlating vulnerabilities, code risks, and runtime exposures to prioritize remediation.• Risk-Aware CMDB: Maintains a dynamic inventory of enterprise assets, enriched with real-time risk context, dependencies, and business impact, enabling organizations to understand “what matters most” from a risk perspective.Together, these capabilities form a single, unified ESPM platform—eliminating blind spots and enabling organizations to understand risk in true business context.With this unified approach, enterprises can:• Continuously monitor posture across AI models, cloud environments, applications, and infrastructure• Map assets, dependencies, and risks through a dynamic, risk-aware CMDB• Correlate vulnerabilities and misconfigurations with business impact• Prioritize remediation using AI-driven risk intelligence• Achieve continuous compliance aligned with global regulatory frameworksPowered by X-ROC ™: Real-Time Risk Operations at ScaleAt the core of the platform is X-ROC™ (Risk Operations Center), DigitalXForce’s real-time command center for enterprise risk operations.X-ROC™ integrates telemetry from 250+ security, IT, and cloud platforms, transforming complex data into actionable, real-time insights. By operationalizing risk management, organizations can move beyond reactive security models to continuous, intelligence-driven risk governance.“This is not just an incremental enhancement—it’s a fundamental shift toward risk as a real-time operational capability,” Ahluwalia added. “With X-ROC™, DigitalXForce is enabling enterprises to transform security posture into business-aligned risk intelligence.”Advancing the Future of Enterprise Security Posture ManagementThis announcement reinforces DigitalXForce’s leadership in redefining ESPM by:• Extending posture management beyond cloud to AI, applications, and enterprise assets• Embedding risk context and business intelligence into security operations• Bridging the gap between security, compliance, and enterprise risk management• Delivering a continuous, unified model of risk visibility and controlAs enterprises shift toward integrated platforms that provide end-to-end visibility and real-time intelligence, DigitalXForce is emerging as a preferred alternative to fragmented CNAPP, ASPM, and GRC point solutions.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

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