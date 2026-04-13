DigitalXForce Named Winner of 2026 Global InfoSec Awards for its AI Powered Continuous Control Assurance (CCA)

Digital Trust Platform of the new Era Global InfoSec Award 2026

“Recognized for breakthrough innovation in ESRPM, TPRM, and AI risk governance, reinforcing DigitalXForce’s leadership in real-time, AI-powered risk management”

These awards highlight the industry’s shift toward real-time, AI-driven risk management—and DigitalXForce is leading that transformation.” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a global leader in AI-powered Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) , today announced it has been named a Winner in the 2026 Global InfoSec Awards, earning top honors across multiple categories for its innovation and leadership in next-generation cyber risk management.Presented annually during RSA Conference, the Global InfoSec Awards recognize companies that demonstrate outstanding innovation, value, and leadership in cybersecurity.Award WinsDigitalXForce received recognition in the following categories (GLOBAL INFOSEC AWARDS FOR 2026 WINNERS BY COMPANY | Cyber Defense Awards):• Groundbreaking — Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) Platform• Hot Company — Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Platform• Most Innovative — AI Risk Governance & Posture Management PlatformThese awards highlight DigitalXForce’s leadership in redefining how organizations manage cyber, compliance, third-party, and AI risk through a unified, AI-native platform.“Winning across multiple categories at the Global InfoSec Awards is a strong validation of the market shift toward AI-driven, continuous risk management,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce. “Enterprises are moving beyond legacy GRC tools and adopting platforms that deliver real-time visibility, measurable outcomes, and true digital trust.”Driving Innovation in Enterprise Risk ManagementAs enterprises face escalating cyber threats, regulatory complexity, and the rapid adoption of AI, traditional risk and compliance tools are no longer sufficient. DigitalXForce is addressing this challenge by delivering a continuous, real-time risk intelligence model that replaces fragmented, point-in-time approaches.At the core of this innovation is X-ROC ™ (Risk Operations Center)—a real-time command center that enables organizations to:• Continuously monitor cyber, compliance, third-party, and AI risk• Automate control validation and evidence collection• Correlate risk signals with business and regulatory impact• Provide executives and boards with real-time, actionable risk insightsWith integrations across 250+ security, IT, and cloud platforms, DigitalXForce is becoming the system of record for enterprise risk operations.“From ESRPM to third-party risk and AI governance, our focus has been to unify risk into a single, intelligence-driven platform. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to shaping the future of cyber resilience in the AI era,” Ahluwalia added.Recognition Across Key Growth AreasThe three award categories reflect DigitalXForce’s strategic focus on high-growth, high-impact areas:• ESRPM (Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management): Enabling organizations to continuously monitor and manage enterprise-wide risk in real time• TPRM (Third-Party Risk Management): Providing comprehensive visibility and control over vendor and supply chain risk• AI Risk Governance: Addressing emerging risks related to AI adoption, including model governance, compliance, and operational resilienceThis recognition further strengthens DigitalXForce’s position as a category-defining leader in AI-powered risk management and digital trust.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

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