Aqua Palace Announces Annual Spring Sale: Big Discounts on Pools, Spas, and Chemicals to Kick Off the 2026 Season

Jen Roberts announces massive savings on hot tubs, aboveground pools, and BioGuard chemicals April 13-20 to help Omaha homeowners prepare for the 2026 season.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqua Palace, the Omaha metro’s premier destination for backyard relaxation, today announced its highly anticipated Annual Spring Stock-Up Sale. Running from April 13th through April 20th, this week-long event offers homeowners the season’s steepest discounts on everything needed to prepare for a perfect summer.As temperatures begin to rise, Aqua Palace is helping local residents "Save BIG NOW" by offering warehouse-level pricing on a massive inventory of hot tubs, aboveground pools , and essential maintenance supplies.“Summer is right around the corner, and our goal is to make sure every pool and spa owner in the Council Bluffs and Omaha area is ready to dive in the moment the sun comes out,” said Jen Roberts, Owner of Aqua Palace. “We’ve stocked up on everything from robotic cleaners that do the heavy lifting to the highest quality water care products, ensuring our neighbors can secure the best prices of the year before the peak season hits. With many aboveground pool options to choose from, in stock and ready to go quickly, we truly have it all.”Sale Highlights Include: Hot Tubs & Spas : 60 month financing on select in stock units. With the metro’s largest selection, featuring 3 national brands and over 60 units in stock, buyers can avoid long manufacturer lead times and enjoy immediate delivery on luxury models.-Aboveground Pools: Many in stock aboveground pool options to choose from, providing an affordable way for families to create a private summer oasis in their own backyard.-Essential Water Care: Secure the lowest pricing in Omaha on professional-grade products fromBioGuard and Spa Guard, GLB, Baquacil, EZ Pool and more! Featured deals include 40lb bags of Pool Salt for $12.99 (an $8 savings) and Pool Shock (featuring GLB brand) for $4.99 per bag.-High-Tech Maintenance: Save hundreds on Cordless Robotic Vacuums and take advantage of an additional $75 manufacturer rebate on select models.-Equipment Upgrades: Aboveground sand filter systems have been slashed from $1,199 down to $749.-Seasonal Prep Kits: Simplify your maintenance with Summer Watercare Kits starting at $399, designed to keep water crystal clear all season long.-Pool Installation: Let our pro team set install. Scheduling for May, filling up quickly.In addition to deep discounts, Aqua Palace is offering limited-time manufacturer rebates on specialty products like Baquacil (up to $50 back) and highlighting the benefits of Poolife NST, an innovative chlorine alternative that prevents Cyanuric Acid buildup.“We invite everyone to stop by the showroom, and talk to our experts,” added Roberts. “We’re here to make pool ownership easy and affordable. It’s that time of year to open the pool!”Customers are encouraged to visit the Aqua Palace showroom early for the best selection, as these seasonal offers are available only while supplies last.About Aqua Palace:Family-owned and operated at 810 Woodbury Ave. in Council Bluffs, Aqua Palace has served the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro areas for decades. Specializing in high quality pools, spas, and expert water chemistry, Aqua Palace is committed to providing the quality products and knowledge necessary for the ultimate backyard experience.

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