President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Montana

WASHINGTON -– FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Montana to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm and straight-line winds December 17-18, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm and straight-line winds in Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Dawson, Flathead, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Lake, Lincoln, McCone, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Rosebud, Sanders, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Valley and Wheatland counties and the Blackfeet Nation, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Fort Belknap Indian Community, Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes and Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

Edwin J. Martin has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.