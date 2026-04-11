President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Alaska
WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Alaska to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm from December 6-9, 2025.
Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm in Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Lance E. Davis has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
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