President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Alaska

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Alaska to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm from December 6-9, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm in Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Lance E. Davis has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.