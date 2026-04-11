President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Montana

WASHINGTON -– FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Montana to supplement recovery efforts in the area affected by the severe storms and flooding from December 9 - 11, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in Lincoln County.

Edwin J. Martin has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.