President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for South Carolina

WASHINGTON -– FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of South Carolina to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm from January 21-27, 2026.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in Greenville, Oconee and Pickens counties.

Darryl L. Dragoo has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.