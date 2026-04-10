Honoring a Legacy of Peace and Civic Action

A life rooted in purpose and community continues to inspire Boston, as the Council has adopted a resolution recognizing April 13th as Louis D. Brown Day of Civic Engagement.

Offered by Councilors FitzGerald and Worrell, the resolution honors Louis D. Brown, who was born on April 13, 1978. An avid reader and 15-year-old sophomore, Louis was driven by a vision of pursuing a Ph.D. and one day becoming the first Black President of the United States.

Louis was also a passionate advocate for violence prevention, serving as a bridge-builder in his community and emphasizing that true peace requires both individual participation and collective civic engagement.

Following his tragic passing, Louis’ parents, Joseph and Clementina Chéry, co-founded the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in 1994 to carry forward his legacy and the peacemaking work he had already begun. This year marks 32 years of the Institute’s work as a center for healing, teaching, and learning in communities impacted by violence.

The resolution notes that Boston is a more peaceful and collaborative city because of Louis’ legacy and the continued efforts it inspires. Since 2023, the Council has formally recognized April 13th as Louis D. Brown Day of Civic Engagement, a tradition that continues this year with the fourth annual observance.

By adopting this resolution, the Council reaffirms Louis’ belief that everyone has a role to play in building a more peaceful world through civic action – an idea that continues to guide and inspire new generations in Boston and beyond.