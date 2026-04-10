Boston Emergency Medical Services Celebrate New EMTS and Recent Promotions

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) celebrated the graduation of 26 new EMTs and the recent promotion of eight EMS members in a ceremony held at Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall. The graduates, all state-certified EMTs, successfully completed the Boston EMS Recruit Academy, an intensive training program that prepares recruits to deliver high-quality emergency care across the city. With this new class joining the ranks, Boston EMS continues to strengthen its 9-1-1 ambulance and dispatch services in response to growing demand.

“Congratulations to the newest class of EMT graduates,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Today marks the beginning of your commitment to a profession rooted in service, compassion, and skill. As a critical link between our first responders and healthcare providers, EMS plays an essential role in delivering care across our city. Boston is deeply grateful for your dedication to keeping every neighborhood in Boston safe and healthy.”

“Today, we welcome a new class of EMTs who have already shown impressive dedication and heart,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “Your training has prepared you for exactly what lies ahead—real emergencies, fast-changing situations, and the responsibility of caring for people when they need it most. And we need you now more than ever. You are stepping into this role at an extraordinary moment. With FIFA World Cup events, Sail Boston, the Marathon, and 250th commemorations ahead, we are preparing for one of the busiest springs and summers our city has seen in years. Your commitment ensures we can meet these challenges head-on. We’re honored to have you join our ranks.”

The Boston EMS Recruit Academy is a full-time, paid program that combines classroom instruction with field training to prepare EMTs for a broad range of life-threatening emergencies—including mass casualty incidents, active shooter situations, hazardous materials exposure, and human trafficking response. During their training, the graduates collectively responded to more than 3,000 9-1-1 calls, treating patients experiencing everything from cardiac arrest and childbirth to serious trauma and behavioral health crises.

“Congratulations to all who are graduating today and to all who are advancing in their EMS careers,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Boston EMS is critical to health and wellness in our city, and your decision to serve ensures that lifesaving care reaches residents and visitors in every neighborhood. As first responders, you deliver skilled care at the moments when people need it most, and you do so with compassion and purpose. Your work is essential to building a healthier, more equitable Boston, and I am deeply grateful for your service.”

During the ceremony, the department also celebrated the recent promotion of six Emergency Medical Technicians to the rank of Paramedic, following their successful completion of an intensive paramedic program, departmental promotional exams, and a demanding three-month field internship.

Promoted to Paramedics

Kevin Pywell

Kwang Koo

Matthew Derby

David Ramos

Sebastian Morales

Sam Cedrone

The department also honored two members promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, who together bring nearly 25 years of combined experience to the supervisory ranks.

Promoted to Lieutenants

Brian Bailey

Randy Brinson, Jr.

“These promotions mark a significant milestone in your careers,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “Each of you has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and readiness to lead. The confidence your peers and this department place in you is well earned. As you step into these roles, you will set the tone and standard for those around you—and your impact will be felt far beyond the walls of EMS, throughout every neighborhood we serve.”

Boston EMS is one of the busiest municipal EMS providers in New England, responding to more than 141,000 emergency medical incidents per year.

ABOUT BOSTON EMS

Boston EMS is the primary provider of emergency medical services for the City of Boston and is a nationally recognized leader in the field of pre-hospital emergency medicine. The department leverages the latest advances in both medicine and technology to bring high-quality, compassionate care to the people of Boston. As a bureau of BPHC, Boston EMS also plays a key role in the City's emergency preparedness efforts and provides community programming designed to educate the public about important health and safety topics.

ABOUT THE BOSTON PUBLIC HEALTH COMMISSION

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc.