BuildSelections Launches to Fix a Costly 'Blind Spot' in Home Renovations

The BuildSelections dashboard provides builders and homeowners with a real-time 'Source of Truth' for material selections, reducing project delays and installation errors.

New platform targets material selection errors that delay projects by weeks and drive up costs by thousands of dollars.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most renovation delays are not caused by labor shortages or global supply chain issues. They come down to something far more preventable: missing or unclear material selections. BuildSelections , an Austin-based construction technology startup, is officially launching its platform designed to eliminate this industry-wide bottleneck. The software provides builders and designers with a centralized digital workspace to finalize, approve, and share every material decision before a single hammer is swung, drastically reducing the risk of installation errors that lead to expensive rework.In residential construction, even minor communication gaps have significant financial consequences. These mistakes are common on projects managed through a fragmented mix of emails, text messages, and the traditional custom home selection sheet template . BuildSelections replaces this chaos with structured documentation and a clear "Source of Truth" for every stakeholder.Empowering Homeowners through Structured CollaborationBeyond back-office efficiency, BuildSelections transforms the homeowner experience. Traditionally, clients feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices required during a renovation. BuildSelections provides homeowners with a clean, intuitive interface to view their project’s progress, contribute to the selection process in a structured way, and provide digital sign-offs. This transparency reduces anxiety for the homeowner and ensures they feel like an active, informed partner in the creation of their home.“Most project delays stem from decisions that were never fully locked in,” said Jeff Eberhard, Founder of BuildSelections. “If a subcontractor has to guess on-site, the project's profit margin is already at risk. We built this to provide comprehensive builder selection assistance while giving homeowners a professional, easy-to-use platform to finalize their vision.”Early pilot data shows that by locking in material selections early, professionals can speed up renovation timelines by up to 20% while avoiding the "redo" costs that often plague the final stages of a build.A Narrow Focus in a Crowded CategoryConstruction software is not new, but most platforms take a broad approach to project management. BuildSelections focuses specifically on the most common failure point in the industry: the gap between design intent and field execution. By ensuring selections are 100% complete and approved before installation begins, the platform allows builders and designers to protect their margins and deliver a superior client experience.About BuildSelectionsBuildSelections is a specialized SaaS platform for home builders, interior designers, and renovation professionals. Based in Austin, Texas, and operated by TexasPCS LLC, the company provides advanced construction selection tools, helping professional teams reduce errors, control costs, and deliver high-end projects on schedule.

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