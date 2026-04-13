Crestron Recognizes The ProMedia Group Among Top 10 Fastest Growing Dealers Nationally

Crestron, a global leader in advanced control and automation technology recognized The ProMedia Group of Tampa the fastest growing Crestron dealer in Florida.

The company’s internal philosophy, reflected in its 2026 tagline, A Higher Standard,” — Ken Avis

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crestron, a global leader in advanced control and automation technology for enterprise and commercial environments, has recognized The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp. (PMG) as one of its Top 10 fastest growing dealers in the United States, and the fastest growing Crestron dealer in Florida.Crestron’s dealer network includes some of the most established audiovisual integrators in the country, making national placement within the top 10 a notable indicator of both growth and sustained project delivery across complex environments.The ProMedia Group operates as a design-build audiovisual firm, supporting enterprise, higher education, healthcare, and large-scale commercial clients. The company’s growth has been supported by a focus on long-term client relationships and investment in technical talent, including a team that features two Crestron Master-level programmers and a Crestron Master-level engineer.From Crestron’s perspective, partners who demonstrate consistent execution, scalability, and technical depth are critical in supporting national and multi-site enterprise deployments. Firms like PMG are increasingly positioned to support clients seeking standardized solutions across multiple locations, particularly as organizations continue to prioritize unified communication and collaboration environments.PMG has also expanded its regional presence with the addition of an Orlando office, strengthening its ability to support projects throughout Florida and the broader Southeast. The company maintains one of the larger in-house teams of engineers, programmers, and technicians in Central Florida, allowing for greater control over delivery and ongoing support.The company’s internal philosophy, reflected in its 2026 tagline “A Higher Standard,” aligns with a broader industry shift toward accountability, workforce development, and long-term system performance rather than short-term project delivery alone.As enterprise clients increasingly look for partners capable of delivering consistent outcomes at scale, Crestron continues to work closely with integrators that demonstrate both technical capability and organizational maturity.About The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp.The ProMedia Group is an award-winning audiovisual design-build integrator headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Recognized as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work, the company provides tailored AV solutions for commercial clients across healthcare, education, corporate, and government sectors. Its highly credentialed team delivers excellence through design, engineering, programming, and service—bridging technology and experience to empower organizations across the Southeast.Media Contact:The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp.4893 W. Waters Ave, Suite F, Tampa, FL 33634📞 800-881-6887✉️ sales@TheProMediaGroup.com

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