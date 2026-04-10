【Global Convergence, Future Horizons】14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo grandly commences today (10 April)

MACAU, April 10 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (the “Expo” or “MITE”) was grandly unveiled today (10 April). Presenting five major highlights under the theme of “Global Convergence, Future Horizons”, the city’s prestigious annual travel trade fair attracts over 700 tourism-related enterprises and governmental entities from 59 countries and regions as well as over 600 hosted buyers from worldwide. The event ushers in a new tourism outlook, injects a new impetus for adequate economic diversification and propels the tourism industry forward with greater competitive strengths.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, the 14th edition of MITE is organized by MGTO and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association.

The guests who officiated the opening ceremony include Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Sam Hou Fai; Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Zheng Xincong; Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Bian Lixin; President of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR, André Cheong Weng Chon; member of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Harbin Municipal Committee, Yu Hongtao; Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Anton Tai Kin Ip; Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Ji Xianzheng; Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, Raistlin Lau Chun; Chairman of Hong Kong Tourism Board, Peter Lam Kin-ngok; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; President of Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Wu Chuangwei; President of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, Chui Sai Cheong; President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, and Inspector at Level 2 of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, Huang Xizhong, among other guests. Over 500 participants attended the occasion including industry delegates and exhibitors from around the world, which indicated the Expo’s appeal as an international platform offering a wealth of business opportunities.

Active pursuit of international visitor markets

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai Kin Ip, highlighted in his speech that total visitor arrivals of 2025 surpassed 40 million in Macao for the first time. Covering six major areas, the 74 action plans proposed in the second-phase Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan have commenced comprehensively in progress. Macao’s tourism industry keeps trending towards steady growth this year. Total visitor arrivals exceeded 10 million in Macao in the first quarter, with a preliminary estimate of over 750,000 international visitors. In face of uncertainties in the global situation and geopolitics, the SAR Government will continue to broaden the diversity of tourism products, organize events and activities, refine tourism facilities and step up promotional initiatives, while embracing the opportunities amid challenges and actively tapping into various international visitor markets.

In active alignment with the Country’s fifteenth Five-Year Plan, the SAR Government will steer forward the implementation of the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification and deepen Macao’s development into “One Centre, One Platform and One Base”. Vigorous endeavors will be made to strengthen regional cooperation in tourism and build the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area into a world-class destination. The Government will give play to Macao’s unique strengths gifted by the support of our Country and its connectivity with the world and unleash the city’s bridging functions as a precise connector between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, elevating Macao’s contributions to the Country’s high-level opening-up to the world.

Global tourism industry delegates explore cooperation opportunities

The Expo is held at Halls A, B and C, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 10 to 12 April. Occupying a total area of 30,000 square meters, the event brings together over 700 tourism-related enterprises and governmental entities from 59 countries and regions around the globe. 55 exhibitors are from countries and regions along the Belt and Road. Nine exhibitors are from Portuguese-speaking countries. 119 exhibitors are from eight Chinese mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The exhibitors also include tourism offices and enterprises from 22 Chinese mainland provinces and municipalities.

There are 864 booths in the Hong Kong and Macao zone, 324 booths in the Chinese mainland zone and 329 in the international zone, amounting to 1,517 booths in total.

There are over 600 hosted buyers from different destinations around the world. To achieve effective business matching and uncover cooperation opportunities, the Expo provides an online business matching system for exhibitors, buyers and professionals to make advance appointments within a month ahead for business matching. During the Expo, there will be an array of contract-signing ceremonies held among tourism and related enterprises to foster corporate collaboration in the sectors from across Macao and various countries and regions.

Five major highlights present diverse “tourism +” at distinctive zones and pavilions

Dedicated to innovation and quality enhancement, the Expo creates a powerhouse of the “tourism +” industries and presents five major highlights as follows: “APEC Empowerment and Multi-Destination Tourism”, “Global Outreach and Diversified Expansion”, “Technology and Low-Altitude Economy: Dual Engines Driving Development”, “One Expo in Two Destinations – Integration of Healthcare and Tourism” and “Magnetic Creative Hub: Captivating Gen Z”. There are a variety of distinctive pavilions at different zones for participants to learn more about the latest industry trends and tourism resources from worldwide.



Capitalizing on Macao’s ranking by the “Global Muslim Travel Index”, MITE presents an upgraded “Silk Road · Halal Products Pavilion” which gathers a wide array of exhibitors from countries and regions along the Belt and Road. Hosted buyers are invited to pay a familiarization visit to Muslim-friendly facilities in Macao while the “Muslim Tourism Opportunities Networking Salon” gathers participants to explore the Halal market potential, share success stories and unveil new opportunities in the tourism market.

The “Tourism Technology Exhibition Hall” gathers Amap, iFLYTEK, CTM and other technology enterprises for a showcase and sales of state-of-the-art tourism products and services fueled by advanced technology. Meanwhile, Da-Jiang Innovations, EHang and other enterprises present innovative applications in urban air mobility and low-altitude tourism at the “Low-Altitude Economy Pavilion”, which reveals the latest advances in technology-empowered tourism.

The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital debuts at MITE with a custom-designed pavilion showcasing high-end healthcare equipment such as skin analyzer and body composition analyzer, showcasing the innovative development of smart medical care. The Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Experience Museum, Pien Tze Huang Museum and Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. among other health and wellness enterprises from Macao and Hengqin are joining the Expo as exhibitors to foster cross-sector integration between “tourism + health and wellness”.

Furthermore, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK has a major makeover for the grand launch of the MAK MAK IP licensing program. A “MAK MAK & Friends” photo installation presents MAK MAK in different outfits and its licensed commodities for sale at the Magnetic Creative Hub. There is a collection of collaborative products reflecting MAK MAK’s growth journey over the years.

Distinctive sessions and attractive offers

Over 130 themed sessions such as various destination presentations, industry forums, workshops and performances take place successively during MITE, alongside the latest tourism information and products from Macao and worldwide. Participating travel agencies launch APEC-themed multi-destination itineraries and tourism products for the first time, while Expo-limited special offers are presented by different exhibitors. By a single purchase of any product(s) worth 300 patacas or more on site (valid within the three days of MITE), consumers can join the “MAK MAK grand lucky draw” for a chance to win attractive prizes. Besides the MAK MAK grand lucky draw, visitors can join another grand lucky draw with their admission tickets at MITE. In addition, the activity “MITE X APEC Stamp Passport” is launched. Visitors can obtain the passports for free, check in on social media and collect sufficient stamps at different economies’ booths to enter a lucky draw.

Free admission and smart navigation system for public visitors

The 14th MITE is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 10 April, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 11 April and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 12 April. Admission tickets are distributed for free at the entrances of Halls A and C. During the Expo, free shuttle bus service is provided between the event venue and four local points on Macao Peninsula and Taipa. Free parking is available to the public at Halls D and E. A 3D smart exhibition navigation system is introduced once again at MITE this year to facilitate visitors’ route planning, achieve environmental protection and enhance their experience as they navigate “Global Convergence, Future Horizons” at MITE. In the future, MGTO will maintain close collaboration with industry partners and support MICE events to attain greater results, propelling Macao’s tourism development towards wider international markets.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: https://www.mitexpo.mo or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.