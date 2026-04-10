IPIM Sets Up Pavilion at MITE to Promote Macao’s Role as a "Precise Connector" for China-PSCs Co-operation

MACAU, April 10 - To better leverage Macao’s functions and provide support services for non-local enterprises as a "Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries", the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has established a themed pavilion at the 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE), held from 10 to 12 April. The pavilion comprehensively showcases IPIM’s platform services and features sales of specialty products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) and Macao, alongside digital interactive experiences, allowing global traders to gain a deeper understanding of Macao’s role as an economic and trade link.

"China-PSC Platform @ Macao" Pavilion: Showcasing Both Services and Products

Located in Hall A of the Cotai Expo at The Venetian Macao, the IPIM pavilion is themed "China-PSC Platform @ Macao". It focuses on promoting services and exhibition showcases under IPIM’s purview, including the Economic and Trade Co-operation and Human Resources Portal between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, the Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Centre, "China-PSC Business Compass" services and "ENCONTRO".

The pavilion also hosts 20 local enterprises exhibiting and selling nearly 300 specialty products from PSC and Macao. Featured items include innovative tea-scented almond cakes, cultural and creative statues blending Portuguese artistic styles, Portuguese-style spicy fish snacks, eco-friendly cork handbags and cosmetic pouches from Portugal, as well as wellness Huadiao wine and tea bags. These diverse products highlight Macao’s charm as a melting pot of Chinese and Portuguese cultures while helping SMEs tap into international markets through the convention and exhibition platform.

Fun AR Interactive Experiences: Extending the "Lusophone" Vibe with Technology

To enhance the visitor experience, the pavilion features a "Pou Kong Ieng" Interactive Photo Booth. Visitors can take photos on-site, which are instantly converted into cartoon avatars, and receive a printed photo as a souvenir.

By scanning the QR code on the photo and pointing their phone camera at it, visitors will see a 3D animation on their screens featuring the mascot "Pou Kong Ieng" alongside their cartoon avatar. This AR technology extends the on-site Lusophone atmosphere to mobile devices, allowing participants to experience the vitality of Macao’s China-PSC platform through engaging interaction.

Joint Tourism Promotion Seminar to Leverage Synergistic Business Opportunities

During MITE, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), IPIM and Turismo de Portugal will jointly organise the "2026 China-Spain-Portugal Tourism Product Presentation – Corporate Session". Through the sharing of products and services, the event aims to leverage the synergistic effects of "MICE + Tourism + Trade" to help enterprises explore new business opportunities.