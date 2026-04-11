GUARDIAN GARAGE FLOORS EXPANDS INTO GEORGIA WITH NEW MACON LOCATION

Veteran-owned concrete coating leader continues Southeast growth, bringing its one-day Polyaspartic system to Central and South Georgia.

Our focus has always been on delivering a premium product with an exceptional customer experience.” — Charles Hudgins, Vice President of Production

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Garage Floors , a veteran-owned leader in permanent concrete coating solutions, today announced the expansion of its operations into Macon, Georgia, marking a strategic step in the company’s continued growth across the Southeast.Founded in 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee by Jon Schuetz, Guardian Garage Floors has grown into a multi-state operation with locations serving markets including Atlanta and Chattanooga, Dallas, Phoenix and Tucson, Raleigh, Tampa, and Huntsville. With more than 20,000 satisfied customers and over 16 million square feet of concrete coatings installed, the company has established itself as a trusted name in residential concrete floor transformation.The new Macon operation will expand Guardian Garage Floors’ reach across Central and South Georgia, providing homeowners and businesses with access to its proprietary Polyaspartic polyurea concrete coating system. The high-performance coating offers a durable alternative to traditional epoxy garage floors and garage floor paint products.Owner Stephen Andersen, who will lead the Georgia expansion initiative, shared his enthusiasm about entering the Macon market.“Georgia has quickly become one of our fastest-growing regions, and expanding into Macon is a natural next step for us,” said Andersen. “The demand for high-quality, permanent concrete coating solutions continues to rise, and we’re excited to bring our proven system and customer-first approach to more homeowners and businesses across Central and South Georgia.”Guardian Garage Floors specializes in transforming residential concrete surfaces, including garages, patios, driveways, basements, pool decks, and other outdoor living spaces. Its proprietary coating system is engineered to deliver long-lasting performance, offering a solution that is 20 times stronger than traditional epoxy coatings and five times more flexible. Unlike many competing products, Guardian’s coatings are installed in just one day by professionally trained employees, minimizing disruption while delivering a durable and visually appealing finish.The Macon operation will be managed by Charles Hudgins, Vice President of Production, who will oversee installation quality, operational execution, and team development to ensure the same high standards that have fueled the company’s growth across its existing territories.“Our focus has always been on delivering a premium product with an exceptional customer experience,” said Hudgins. “With this expansion, we’re committed to building a strong local team and maintaining the craftsmanship, efficiency, and professionalism that Guardian Garage Floors is known for.”The expansion reflects Guardian Garage Floors’ ongoing commitment to bringing innovative concrete coating technology to growing markets while maintaining its reputation for quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.About Guardian Garage FloorsGuardian Garage Floors is a veteran-owned concrete coating company founded in 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. The company specializes in proprietary Polyaspartic polyurea concrete coatings for residential surfaces, including garages, patios, driveways, basements, and pool decks. With over 20,000 satisfied customers and more than 16 million square feet of coatings installed, Guardian Garage Floors provides durable, one-day installations that offer a stronger and more flexible alternative to traditional epoxy flooring systems. The company currently serves multiple markets across the United States, delivering high-quality craftsmanship and customer-focused service.

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