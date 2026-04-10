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MPD Arrests Suspect in U Street Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who burglarized a business in Northwest.
 
On Saturday, April 4, 2026, at approximately 5:35 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered an establishment in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect took property and then fled the scene. 
 
On Friday, April 10, 2026, 40-year-old Taquawn Alexander, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two
 
CCN: 26044190
 

 

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MPD Arrests Suspect in U Street Business Burglary

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