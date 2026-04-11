Boat Rental Mallorca Expands Multilingual Charter Services Across 18 Ports as Mediterranean Nautical Tourism Grows

Yacht Rental Mallorca Catamaran Rental Mallorca Logo Boat Rental Mallorca

Boat Rental Mallorca expands to 18 ports across the island, offering skippered yachts and license-free motorboats for visitors from across Europe.

Most visitors want to get out on the water, but booking a boat felt needlessly complicated — we fixed that. Now with 18 ports, wherever you stay, you reach a harbour and a quiet cove within the hour.” — Kateryna Zatkhei

PALMA DE MALLORCA, BALEARIC ISLANDS, SPAIN, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boat Rental Mallorca , a boat hire and yacht charter company operating out of Palma de Mallorca, has confirmed the expansion of its services to 18 departure points across the Balearic island, responding to growing demand from international visitors seeking private sea experiences along the Mallorcan coastline. The company, which operates through its website at boatrentalmallorca.net , serves clients in seven languages including English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Dutch, and Russian.The company's fleet spans several vessel categories suited to different types of outings and budgets. Clients can choose between motor yachts, sailing boats, catamarans, traditional llauts, RIB inflatables, and luxury superyacht charters. Departure ports now include Palma de Mallorca, Port Calanova, Alcudia, Pollensa, Can Picafort, Cala Figuera, Cala d'Or, Andratx, Sa Rapita, Portals Nous, Porto Petro, El Arenal, Soller, Colonia de Sant Jordi, Port Adriano, Portocolom, Cala Ratjada, and Can Pastilla. The geographic spread means that guests staying in virtually any part of the island can access a departure point within a short drive.One of the company's distinguishing features is its dual licensing structure. Visitors who hold a valid boating licence can take the helm themselves, while those without one can rent smaller vessels under 6 metres that require no licence under Spanish maritime law. For guests who prefer a crewed experience, skippered charters are available across the full range of vessel types, allowing clients to enjoy the water without navigating responsibilities.Beyond standard day charters, Boat Rental Mallorca organises a range of private event packages on the water. These include boat parties, hen parties, stag events, weddings, corporate outings, and marriage proposals. Each event type comes with tailored options, and the company coordinates logistics directly with clients to arrange catering, decoration, or route planning based on the occasion.Mallorca's coastline offers a natural draw for this kind of service. The island's waters are generally calm during the summer months, with dozens of protected coves accessible only by sea. Popular stops among charter clients include the turquoise bays near Cala d'Or in the southeast, the dramatic cliffs of the Serra de Tramuntana in the northwest, and the quieter anchorages of the southern coast near Colonia de Sant Jordi. Several itinerary routes are suggested on the company's website, though most clients work with the team to build custom routes depending on the size of the group and the day's wind conditions.The broader context for the company's growth aligns with a measurable uptick in nautical tourism across Spain. According to data from Ports de les Illes Balears, Mallorca registers among the highest volumes of recreational vessel traffic in the Spanish Mediterranean each summer season. A growing number of European travellers are choosing on-water experiences as part of their holidays rather than simply a supplement to them, a shift that has driven demand for flexible, self-directed charter options.Boat Rental Mallorca handles enquiries through its multilingual website and by phone. Bookings can be made for half-day, full-day, or multi-day charters depending on availability and the type of vessel selected. The company also accepts group bookings for larger events requiring multiple boats departing simultaneously.About Boat Rental MallorcaBoat Rental Mallorca is a yacht charter and private boat hire company based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The company operates a fleet of motorboats, sailing yachts, catamarans, llauts, RIBs, and luxury yachts across 18 ports throughout Mallorca. Services include self-skippered rentals with and without a boating licence, crewed charters, and tailored on-water events including weddings, corporate gatherings, and private celebrations. The company serves clients in seven languages and can be reached at boatrentalmallorca.net or by telephone at +34 662 101 718.

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