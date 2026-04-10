Travel Advisory: Lane Closures and Shifts Planned for Continued Construction of Douglas Pike Bridge over I-295 in Smithfield

RHODE ISLAND, April 10 - As part of an ongoing bridge replacement project, on Sunday night, April 12, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift all travel lanes at the Douglas Pike Bridge (Route 7) where it passes over I-295 in Smithfield to the portion of the bridge that carries northbound traffic. Also in the coming week, RIDOT will have lane and road closures with detours during evening and overnight hours, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., when traffic volumes are at their lowest to minimize disruption to travelers.

The Department has completed construction of the northbound side of the bridge. By shifting traffic onto this portion of the structure, RIDOT can demolish the other half of the bridge. The schedule for shifts and overnight lane and road closures is as follows:

• Sunday night, April 12: All traffic on Route 7 will shift to the side of the bridge carrying northbound traffic. Traffic will continue to be reduced from two lanes to one lane in each direction. No ramps will be closed. • Wednesday-Friday nights, April 15-17: Route 7 South will be closed at the I-295 interchange. Drivers will detour by using the ramp to I-295 South, then take Exit 12A for Route 44 East. They then will use the ramp to get onto I-295 North, then take Exit 15A to return to Route 7 South. Route 7 North will not be affected. • Wednesday-Friday nights, April 15-17: Drivers on I-295 in both directions may encounter brief highway closures lasting no more than 15 minutes in the vicinity of the Douglas Pike Bridges (Exit 15).

Similar closures are possible the following week and will be announced once scheduled.

RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods to rapidly replace this bridge. This approach saves motorists up to two years of lane closures and shifts associated with conventional construction.

The Douglas Pike Bridge work is scheduled for completion in mid-May. As part of this $63.5 million project, RIDOT will use the same process to replace the Diamond Hill Road Bridge over I-295 in Cumberland starting later this year.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of these bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.