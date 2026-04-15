COABE and SkillsUSA Launch National Partnership to Expand SkillsUSA Chapters in Adult Education Programs Nationwide

COABE SkillsUSA Partnership

Investment Will Strengthen Talent Pipeline and Expand Opportunities for Adult Learners

SkillsUSA is proud to partner with COABE to expand our reach to adult learners nationwide. This collaboration strengthens the bridge between education and industry.” — Chelle Travis, Executive Director of SkillsUSA

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COABE, formerly known as the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, together with SkillsUSA, the #1 workforce development organization for students, today announced a transformative national partnership to establish SkillsUSA chapters within adult education programs across the country.

Through this initiative, programs may apply for a $2,500 grant per chapter to help launch and sustain their efforts. In addition to financial support, participating programs will receive in kind resources designed to ensure successful implementation and long term impact.

Through this partnership, adult education programs will gain access to the SkillsUSA framework of developing personal, workplace and technical skills in learners as well as a proven model of , leadership development, employer engagement strategies, and a national network of partners —all designed to prepare learners for high-demand careers. The funding will support chapter startup costs, student participation, program coordination, and integration of workplace-readiness skills into adult education and career and technical education pathways.

“Adult education is a critical on-ramp to economic mobility and workforce participation,” said Sharon Bonney, CEO of COABE. “This partnership with SkillsUSA represents a historic investment in our field. By bringing SkillsUSA chapters into adult education programs nationwide, we are not only enhancing leadership and employability skills for our learners—we are strengthening the entire workforce ecosystem. Employers are looking for talent that is skilled, adaptable, and work-ready. Together, we are building that pipeline.”

SkillsUSA is known for developing personal, workplace, and technical skills aligned with employer needs. By expanding into adult education programs, the partnership will ensure adult learners—many of whom are reskilling, upskilling, or entering postsecondary pathways—have access to structured leadership opportunities, industry-recognized competitions, and direct employer connections.

“SkillsUSA is proud to partner with COABE to expand our reach to adult learners nationwide,” said Chelle Travis, Executive Director of SkillsUSA. “This collaboration strengthens the bridge between education and industry. Adult learners bring determination and life experience to the workforce, and through SkillsUSA chapters, they will gain the technical and employability skills employers demand. Together, we are investing in people, communities, and the future of the American workforce.”

In addition to direct funding, participating programs will receive in-kind support to stand up chapters, including guidance on implementation, advisor training, leadership development resources, and access to SkillsUSA programming.

This marks one of the largest targeted commitments to expanding career and technical student organization access within adult education, reinforcing the shared commitment of COABE and SkillsUSA to economic mobility, workforce readiness, and employer engagement.

For adult education programs, the initiative represents an opportunity to deepen career pathways, increase student engagement, and demonstrate measurable workforce outcomes. For employers, it signals a stronger, more aligned talent pipeline ready to meet industry demands.

About COABE

COABE is the largest and premier national nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to advancing adult education and literacy in the United States. As the leading voice for the field, COABE empowers educators, strengthens programs, and champions policies that ensure adult learners can achieve college, career, and life success. Representing 100,000 adult education professionals and 2,384 programs nationwide, COABE supports 3.2 million learners annually seeking workforce credentials, high school equivalency, English language proficiency, digital literacy skills, and pathways to postsecondary education.

A vital partner in closing the nation’s skills gap, COABE connects education to workforce opportunity, fuels economic mobility, and drives innovation in adult learning. Through professional development, advocacy, national conferences, and strategic partnerships, COABE equips the field to transform lives and strengthen communities across America.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 444,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965.

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