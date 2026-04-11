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UNITAR Advances Water Capacity Development and Knowledge at 43rd UN-Water Meeting

UNITAR also featured prominently in discussions on the UN Water Conference Academic Hub, a new digital platform co-led by United Nations University (UNU), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and UNITAR, in collaboration with United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA). Launched in Dakar in January 2026, the Hub connects the global academic and scientific community with the work of the 2026 UN Water Conference, with a particular emphasis on amplifying voices from the Global South and bridging the gap between research and policy.

Ms Canan-Sokullu, Director of UNITAR Global Water Academy, called for a strategic approach to building ownership of the Hub within academic communities worldwide, highlighting National Higher Education Councils as key entry points for engagement. UNITAR, which collaborates with universities across its global network, has already begun briefing partner institutions on the Hub and its opportunities for engagement.

The session drew strong interest from member states and international organisations, all pledging to promote the platform through their networks.

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UNITAR Advances Water Capacity Development and Knowledge at 43rd UN-Water Meeting

Distribution channels: International Organizations


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