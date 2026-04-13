AI Executive Assistant The Librarian Launches Companion App to Accelerate Orchestration

App Property View App Widget App Lead View

The Librarian has lived inside chats since day one. Today it launches a companion app, which says something about where AI products are getting it wrong.

Good products don't ask users to adapt. What The Librarian has built is rare: a product that started in messaging because that is where users are, and expanded only when the product demanded it.” — Lee Gang, CEO, Elgo AI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almost every AI company right now is trying to own a new surface. A new app. A new home screen. A new daily habit to compete for. TheLibrarian.io made the opposite bet. Since launch, the AI Executive Assistant has lived primarily inside the messaging platforms professionals already use, including WhatsApp, SMS, and Slack, meeting them where they already work. The thesis was simple: the AI people will actually keep using is one they never have to open.Today, for the first time, The Librarian has an app of its own.The companion app is available now on Android, with iOS launching soon. The WhatsApp or SMS interface will never display a property shortlist for a Real Estate Agent the way a screen built for it can, push a reminder outside its own messaging window, or detect a user's timezone in the background. Those are the natural edges of any single interface. The companion app is what sits beyond them."Every AI company is trying to become your home screen," said Tiago Alves, Co-Founder and CEO. "We think that is the wrong fight. People do not need another app to check. They need the AI Executive Assistant to work where they already are. This new companion app purpose is for the handful of moments when that is not enough."Why now, and why thisIn March, The Librarian launched the concept of unCRM, bringing contact and lead management into messaging for the first time. A real estate agent snaps a photo of a new lead's business card, a property search triggers automatically, and the AI Executive Assistant creates an enriched contact, schedules a follow-up, and logs the context. No dashboard. No onboarding.What the new unCRM feature made clear was that the product had outgrown what a single interface should be asked to handle. Capturing a contact through a text message is effortless. Reviewing fifty of them, comparing interaction histories, checking for matched properties, tracking a pipeline across weeks of conversation, that calls for a different surface.The companion app provides that surface. It also unlocks four capabilities that go well beyond unCRM.What the app makes possibleRich visual views, built for decisions. A property shortlist with photos, filters, and side-by-side comparisons belongs on a screen designed for it, not a message thread. So does a full unCRM pipeline with contact histories and deal stages visible at a glance. The companion app gives structured information the interface it deserves, while the conversations that generated it stay in the messaging thread where they started. A home screen widget makes it all reachable in one tap, without unlocking, navigating, or switching context.Proactive notifications, on your schedule. WhatsApp operates on a 24-hour messaging window. The companion app has no such constraint. Reminders surface when they matter, whether a lead has gone quiet, a follow-up is overdue, or a meeting brief needs reviewing, without waiting for a conversation to open the window.Context that travels with you. The app detects a user's current timezone and adjusts calendar invites automatically. GPS location awareness means questions like "good coffee shop nearby" or "where should I take this client for lunch" get answers tied to where the user actually is, not where they were when they last opened a chat.Full responses, nothing cut short. Messaging apps truncate. The companion app doesn't. Email drafts, document summaries, detailed meeting briefs, and long-form outputs arrive complete, formatted properly, nothing cut to fit a messaging constraint."This is not about moving users into an app," said Neil Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO. "Intelligence lives in conversation. The app makes it visible.""I have been using The Librarian as my AI Executive Assistant through WhatsApp for months, and it already changed how I manage my clients. The moment I opened the companion app and saw my entire pipeline in one view, every lead, every follow-up, every conversation, I realised I had been working with one hand tied behind my back. I now get reminders on listings the moment they matter. For anyone in real estate, this is much more than a nice-to-have."Michael Hart, Property Consultant, PropNex, SingaporeThe retention problem the industry isn't solvingMost AI apps follow the same arc. Strong launch numbers, enthusiastic early users, then a quiet drop-off once the novelty fades. According to RevenueCat's 2026 State of Subscription Apps report, AI-powered apps lose subscribers 30% faster than non-AI alternatives. The product impresses. It just doesn't stick.The Librarian's answer has always been the same: don't ask users to change how they work. Three billion people already open WhatsApp every month. In Singapore, 73% do it every day. Add SMS and Slack, and the reach covers the entire professional stack. That's not an audience to acquire. It's a behaviour to build on.AvailabilityThe companion app is available today on Android, with iOS launching in the coming weeks. A home screen widget is included for instant access. Send a text or drop a voice note without ever opening the app. Existing users log in instantly at thelibrarian.io. All conversations and contact data sync in real time, with no onboarding required.About The LibrarianThe Librarian is a WhatsApp-first AI Executive Assistant for professionals and small businesses, built for messaging, not against it. It combines persistent memory, relationship intelligence, and automation to help users capture knowledge and act on what matters, inside the tools they already use. Headquartered in Singapore and Seattle, with privacy-first architecture, AES-256 encryption, and human-in-the-loop safeguards. Investors include Golden Gate Ventures, 25 Ventures, and several prominent angel investors. Learn more at thelibrarian.io.

Companion App for Real Estate Agents

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