Precision Healthcare Technologies and Tarevo EHR Announce Strategic Partnership - Physicians Build Wealth - Private Prac

The path to wealth is not built on burning out

Compliance Intelligence, Subscription-Based Care, and Multi-Layer Revenue Infrastructure Directly In EHR — Enabling Private Practices to Generate Sustainable...

Doctors are feeling the pinch of employment and want out. But they're stepping into private practice and falling into the same financial traps. We built this partnership to close that gap.” — Sherwin Gaddis

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Healthcare Technologies and Tarevo EHR Announce Strategic Partnership for Independent Physician PracticesPhysician employment is reaching a breaking point. Many doctors who entered the profession to build something of their own are now capped by employment models, constrained in their clinical autonomy, and unable to build equity in what they produce. Many are ready to move into private practice, but the traditional private practice model was built to generate revenue, not necessarily wealth.Most independent practices rely on a single revenue engine: insurance reimbursement. Many also lose reimbursable revenue because of documentation gaps, missed mandated services, and coding misalignment. The result is a physician who owns a business but still experiences many of the same financial limits as an employee.“Doctors are feeling the pinch of employment and want out. But they’re stepping into private practice and falling into the same financial traps. We built this partnership to close that gap.”Sherwin Gaddis, Founder, Juggernaut Systems ExpressThe Wealth Stack: Four Revenue Layers, One PlatformThe partnership activates what the companies describe as the Wealth Stack, four revenue layers designed to run simultaneously inside Tarevo.Layer 1: Optimized Insurance Revenue Compliance intelligence is designed to close documentation and coding gaps at the point of care, helping practices recover revenue that may otherwise be missed.Layer 2: Subscription Care, YOUniversal CareA built-in subscription model is intended to generate predictable recurring monthly revenue outside the insurance cycle, without requiring additional staff or another vendor relationship.Layer 3: Ancillary ServicesCare coordination infrastructure is designed to surface in-house revenue opportunities and help convert outbound referrals into retained practice income.Layer 4: Compliance ProtectionContinuous real-time monitoring across operations is intended to help protect the revenue created in the first three layers from audit exposure and billing risk.Proven ResultsPractices already using the platform report a 32 percent reduction in claim denial rates within the first four months, along with a reduction in claims processing time from 10 hours to 2. Subscription care panels are also generating recurring monthly revenue without additional headcount.The full platform is available now for independent physician practices, specialty groups, and multi-site clinics.“The practices that build lasting wealth aren’t seeing more patients. They’re running more revenue layers, and now the infrastructure to do that is built into their EHR from day one.”Sherwin Gaddis, Founder, Juggernaut Systems ExpressAbout Precision Healthcare TechnologiesPrecision Healthcare Technologies helps healthcare organizations identify compliance, revenue, and care delivery gaps that are often invisible within traditional workflows. Through its platform and related services, the company supports physicians, practices, hospitals, and other healthcare stakeholders with medical necessity, compliance, and workflow intelligence. Learn more at pvbmtech.com.About Tarevo EHRTarevo is a customizable EHR platform built for independent physicians, combining clinical documentation, integrated billing, subscription care, and compliance intelligence in one system. Learn more at tarevo.info

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