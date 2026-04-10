Public reminded to access care as normal this weekend as NHS staff ‘weather the storm’ of doctors’ strike

The NHS is urging patients to seek medical care as normal as resident doctors continue strike action over the weekend.

The latest round of industrial action is set to end at 6:59am on Monday 13 April and NHS staff have been working tirelessly to ensure as many services as possible are able to run during the disruption.

This is the 15th set of strikes by resident doctors and has come at a particularly difficult time on the back of the long Easter weekend when it has been harder to fill rotas and find cover. Hospitals have done all they can to manage disruption but inevitably some appointments have needed to be rescheduled.

Patients should attend planned appointments unless they have been contacted to reschedule.

GP practices, pharmacies, NHS 111 and urgent and emergency care services will continue to be available during the last two days of strike action.

Anyone who needs urgent but not life-threatening care should use 111 online in the first instance, where they will be directed to the most appropriate service for their needs.

Patients with life-threatening emergencies should continue to call 999 or attend A&E as normal.

Trusts have been working to protect priority treatments, including urgent surgery and cancer care, wherever possible during the strike period.

Professor Ramani Moonesinghe, National Clinical Director for Critical and Perioperative Care at NHS England, said: “Yet again staff across the NHS have responded heroically to keeping patients safe and ensuring that people can continue to get the care they need since the strikes began on Tuesday.

“It has been particularly challenging to fill rotas off the back of the Easter bank holiday weekend, and we are immensely grateful to the staff who have gone above and beyond to provide cover so that hospitals can weather the storm and limit disruption for patients.

“The NHS remains open for you over the weekend, and patients should continue to attend appointments unless they have been asked to reschedule.

“As ever, please call 999 or come to A&E in an emergency, and use 111 online first if you need urgent but not life-threatening help.”