Taiwan Medical Injection Molding Manufacturer – THY Precision Increases Cleanroom Medical Device Manufacturing

ISO 13485 medical injection molding - THY Precision Medical Plastic Injection Molding - THY Precision Cleanroom Injection Molding Company - THY Precision Medical Device OEM Manufacturing - THY Precision Taiwan medical injection molding manufacturer - THY Precision

THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision) is an ISO 13485-certified company specializing in cleanroom injection molding for medical disposables and medical devices.

Our mission is to deliver high-quality, reliable medical injection molding solutions while supporting our customers from concept to mass production,” — THY Precision spokesperson stated

CHANGHUA, TAIWAN, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global demand for high-quality, precision-engineered medical devices continues to grow, THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.), a leading Taiwan medical injection molding manufacturer, is reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for medical device OEMs worldwide. With advanced cleanroom facilities, ISO certifications, and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, THY Precision delivers comprehensive solutions for medical plastic injection molding, cleanroom assembly, and contract manufacturing.

ISO 13485-Certified Medical Injection Molding Company in Taiwan

THY Precision is an ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified medical injection molding company, demonstrating its commitment to stringent international quality standards for medical device manufacturing.

Operating under a robust quality management system, the company ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, including risk management, process validation, and traceability—critical factors for the production of Class I, II, and III medical devices.

This certification positions THY Precision as a reliable partner for global healthcare companies seeking high-precision plastic injection molding in Taiwan.

Advanced Cleanroom Injection Molding and Assembly Capabilities

A key differentiator of THY Precision is its state-of-the-art cleanroom manufacturing environment, designed specifically for contamination-sensitive medical applications.

The company operates:

ISO Class 8 cleanroom injection molding facilities

ISO Class 7 cleanroom assembly and packaging environments

These controlled environments ensure that medical components are manufactured, assembled, and packaged under strict cleanliness standards, reducing contamination risks and ensuring product safety.

Cleanroom manufacturing is essential for producing:

Medical disposables

Diagnostic components

Implantable plastic parts

Intravenous (IV) and infusion system components

By integrating cleanroom molding with assembly and packaging, THY Precision provides a one-stop solution for medical device manufacturing.

Vertically Integrated Medical Device Contract Manufacturing (CDMO)

As a full-service medical device contract manufacturer (CDMO), THY Precision offers end-to-end solutions that streamline product development and production.

Its vertically integrated services include:

Design & engineering support

Precision injection mold development

Medical plastic injection molding

Cleanroom assembly and packaging

Secondary processing and finishing

This integrated approach enhances efficiency, shortens lead times, and ensures consistent quality across all stages of production.

With all processes managed under one roof, customers benefit from faster communication, reduced risk, and improved scalability.

High-Precision Injection Molding Technology and Automation

THY Precision is equipped with over 80 all-electric injection molding machines (30–300 tons), supported by automated robotic systems for 24/7 production.

The company achieves exceptional precision with injection tolerances as tight as:

±0.001 mm (high precision applications)

Ultra-fine micro molding capabilities for complex geometries

Advanced technologies include:

Micro injection molding

Optical injection molding

Automated inspection systems (AOI)

Real-time process monitoring

Automation reduces human error, improves consistency, and enables high-volume production of medical components with stable quality.

Comprehensive Medical Injection Molding Applications

THY Precision supports a wide range of medical and healthcare applications, including:

Medical filtration components (dialyzer filters, chamber filters)

IV and infusion system components

Medical disposables and single-use products

Laboratory consumables and diagnostic devices

Optical components for medical devices (e.g., IOL systems)

These applications require strict adherence to quality, biocompatibility, and regulatory compliance—areas where THY Precision has established strong expertise.

Taiwan-Based Manufacturing with Global Supply Capability

Located in Taiwan, THY Precision leverages the country’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem, skilled engineering workforce, and strong supply chain infrastructure.

Taiwan is widely recognized for:

High-quality precision manufacturing

Strong IP protection

Reliable global logistics

Competitive production efficiency

These advantages allow THY Precision to serve international clients with consistent quality, fast delivery, and scalable production capacity.

Commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Long-Term Partnership

Quality assurance is at the core of THY Precision’s operations. The company implements:

Rigorous testing and validation processes

Continuous improvement systems

Advanced inspection technologies

In addition, THY Precision emphasizes long-term partnerships with customers, offering flexible solutions tailored to each project’s requirements.

With ISO 13485 medical injection molding company, THY Precision continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of the global medical device industry.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Medical Injection Molding

The global healthcare industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by:

Aging populations

Increasing demand for medical devices

Expansion of diagnostic and disposable products

As a result, the need for reliable medical injection molding manufacturers has never been greater.

THY Precision addresses these demands by offering:

Scalable manufacturing capacity (millions of parts per month)

Cleanroom production for critical applications

End-to-end support for OEM and ODM projects

Its ability to combine precision, compliance, and efficiency makes it a preferred partner for companies seeking high-quality medical plastic components.

About THY Precision

THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.) is a Taiwan-based medical injection molding company specializing in cleanroom injection molding, medical device manufacturing, and precision plastic components.

With ISO 13485 certification, advanced automated production, and vertically integrated facilities, THY Precision provides complete solutions from product development to mass production.

The company serves global industries including:

Medical devices

Optics

Electronics

High-tech applications

By focusing on quality, innovation, and customer collaboration, THY Precision continues to lead the field of medical plastic injection molding in Taiwan.

Taiwan Medical Injection Molding Manufacturer - THY Precision

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