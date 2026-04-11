Traffic Alert - VT Route 108 / Lang Rd in Fletcher is now open

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 108 / Lang Rd in Fletcher is now open has no obstruction in the area of due to a traffic incident.

This incident is expected to last for . Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.