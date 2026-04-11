Alysia Stern Marks 15 Years in Media with Podcast Launch, Brokerage Expansion, and Philanthropic Efforts

Alysia Stern, a Media Personality, Broker, Podcast host, Author, and Philanthropist,

Media Personality, Broker, Podcast host, Author, and Philanthropist announces new ventures and continued support for children through “Cans and Crayons.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alysia Stern , a Media Personality, Broker, Podcast host, Author, and Philanthropist, is marking 15 years in media with the launch of a new Podcast, the expansion of her real estate business, and ongoing work through her charitable initiative, Cans and Crayons.Stern’s latest project, Realtors in RVs, is scheduled to debut in Spring 2026. The Podcast will feature discussions on real estate, entrepreneurship, and operating a business across multiple locations. The program is expected to include conversations and perspectives based on Stern’s experience in both media and real estate.In addition to her media work, Stern has launched an independent real estate brokerage in New York under her own brand. With more than $20 million in closed transactions, she has worked with clients across residential markets. The new brokerage reflects a step toward operating independently while continuing to provide real estate services in the region. She was featured as one of the top ten entrepreneurs to watch in 2026 by MSN.com.Stern is also preparing for a summer 2026 book tour related to her work as an Author of a children’s book. The tour is intended to support outreach efforts connected to her broader focus on youth engagement and education.Her philanthropic initiative, Cans and Crayons, which was established in 2019, provides food and art supplies to children. The program distributes items such as meals, crayons, and paper, with the goal of addressing basic needs while supporting creative development. The initiative operates as part of Stern’s ongoing efforts as a Philanthropist to assist families and communities.Stern is also planning an expansion of her real estate services into the Florida market. The expansion is expected to extend her work as a Broker into additional regions while maintaining her existing operations in New York.According to Stern, her work continues to focus on supporting individuals and families through a combination of media, real estate services, and charitable programs. She stated that her goal is to contribute to initiatives that provide practical support and resources.

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