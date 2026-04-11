RobotAnno Debuts Dual-Arm AI Barista at 2026 Asia Vending & Smart Retail Expo

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobotAnno (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a leading innovator in AI-powered robotic beverage solutions, today unveiled its groundbreaking Dual-Arm AI Barista at the 2026 Asia Vending & Smart Retail Expo (AVE2026), held from April 9 to 11 at the Poly World Trade Center in Guangzhou.Under the exhibition theme “Smart Retail, Future Unmanned,” RobotAnno showcased how embodied intelligence is transforming the automated retail landscape. The highlight of the show is the company’s newly launched Dual-Arm AI Barista, which represents a significant leap forward from conventional single-arm robotic systems.Revolutionary Dual-Arm Technology Delivers Human-Like PrecisionEquipped with high-precision dual-arm collaborative control and advanced visual learning capabilities, the Dual-Arm AI Barista can replicate the intricate, fluid movements of a professional barista with remarkable accuracy. The system is capable of creating complex latte art designs such as swans and tulips, achieving a 30% increase in production efficiency compared to traditional single-arm models.Beyond specialty coffee, the versatile platform serves as a comprehensive “AI Creative Drink Bar,” capable of preparing more than 100 different beverages, including fruit teas, chocolates, and fresh juices. Its compact footprint allows it to function as a fully automated, high-end boutique café.Key Advantages Driving Market LeadershipRobotAnno’s Dual-Arm AI Barista offers several compelling benefits for modern retail operators:Superior Precision & Consistency: Proprietary dual-arm technology ensures every beverage meets exacting standards in both taste and visual presentation.Unmanned Operational Efficiency: Features an automated self-cleaning system, 24/7 continuous operation, and cloud-based intelligent management, significantly reducing labor costs.Broad Product Applications: The solution supports a wide range of beverages while maintaining high throughput and customization options.The company also presented its full “Beverage Squad” lineup at Booth A18, Hall 1, including the award-winning AI Latte Kiosk (recipient of the 2025 AI Pegasus Award), Robotic Milk Tea & Ice Cream Stations, and the professional-grade AI Cocktail Kiosk.Proven Global Expertise in Smart Retail AutomationSince its founding in April 2017, RobotAnno has established itself as a National High-Tech Enterprise specializing in desktop robotic arms and AI smart retail solutions. The company holds over 80 national patents and has successfully expanded its presence to more than 70 countries worldwide.With a strong track record of commercial deployments, RobotAnno provides complete turnkey solutions for F&B brands, commercial real estate developers, and channel partners seeking to embrace digital transformation and unmanned retail models.“Robotics is no longer a concept of the future—it has become a scalable, profitable reality in the retail sector,” said a RobotAnno spokesperson. “We are excited to demonstrate how our AI-driven solutions can help businesses enhance customer experience, reduce operating costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities in the smart retail era.”Industry professionals and partners are invited to visit RobotAnno at Booth A18, Hall 1 during the 2026 Asia Vending & Smart Retail Expo to experience these innovations firsthand.About RobotAnnoRobotAnno (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a National High-Tech Enterprise founded in 2017, dedicated to the research, development, production, and service of desktop robotic arms and AI-powered smart retail solutions. With a global footprint spanning over 70 countries, the company continues to drive innovation at the intersection of robotics and intelligent automation.For more information, visit: www.annorobots.com

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