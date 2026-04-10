FAA and DOW Sign Landmark Safety Agreement to Protect Southern Border

Friday, April 10, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Department of War (DOW) completed a thorough safety assessment of a high-energy laser counter-drone system. This assessment validated that proper safety controls are in place and that while these systems are at the cutting edge of counter drone technology, they do not pose undue risk to passenger aircraft.

The FAA and the DOW completed the safety assessment after observing demonstrations of the system last month. This Administration upholds the highest standard for safeguarding Americans and will build-in this methodology from the start for systems employed in the U.S. Homeland.

“The FAA’s top priority is protecting the safety of the American flying public, and we value the collaboration with the Department of War in that effort,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “Following a thorough, data-informed Safety Risk Assessment, we determined that these systems do not present an increased risk to the flying public. We will continue working with our interagency partners to ensure the National Airspace System remains safe while addressing emerging drone threats.”

"This successful test showcases the significant advancements we’re making in counter-drone technology to ensure that our warfighters have the most advanced tools to defend the homeland," said U.S. Army Brigadier General Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. "By working hand-in-hand with the FAA and our interagency partners, the Department of War is proving that these cutting-edge capabilities are safe, effective, and ready to protect all air travelers from illicit drone use in the national airspace.”

The DOW will continue to coordinate with the FAA to safely employ this system and ensure civilian aircraft, pilots, navigation equipment, or air traffic services are not impacted.