Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration Unveil New Campaign to Target Next Generation of Air Traffic Controllers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced today the Federal Aviation Administration will open its annual air traffic control (ATCS) hiring window at 12 am midnight on April 17. Candidates have the opportunity to step into one of the most dynamic jobs in the world.

“To reach the next generation of air traffic controllers, we need to adapt. This campaign’s innovative communication style and focus on gaming taps into a growing demographic of young adults who have many of the hard skills it takes to be a successful controller,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Thanks to President Trump — we’ve already made incredible progress with the highest controller staffing levels in six years. There’s never been a more exciting time to become a controller and level up into a career with a strong purpose—keeping American families safe.”

“Safety is the FAA’s top priority, and that starts with hiring top talent and equipping them with world-class tools,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “We need the best people, the best training, and the best tools because we expect the best results.”

More on the campaign:

The FAA’s new campaign aims to reach young adults who possess useful skills that are transferable to a career in air traffic control, including:

Demonstrated high cognitive functions

Multitasking

Spatial awareness

Strategy and problem-solving

With only about 25 percent of controllers holding a traditional college degree, this effort is focused on reaching talented young people pursuing alternative career paths, many of whom are active in gaming. Feedback from controller exit interviews reinforces this, with several controllers pointing to gaming as an influence on their ability to think quickly, stay focused, and manage complexity. Approximately 65 percent, more than 200 million, of Americans regularly play video games.

With no requirement for a college degree and a salary projection over six-figures within three years in the field, air traffic control is one of America’s most appealing career paths.

Air Traffic Control Hiring Surge

Secretary Duffy has been tackling the air traffic control shortage since day one. The results are clear: the FAA is seeing its highest staffing level in six years, as well as:

Almost 11,000 controllers in service, with more than 4,000 trainees in the pipeline

Hired 20 percent more controllers from January to September in 2025 compared to the same time the year before

A shorter hiring process with more than five months shaved off

A record level of controllers hired with 2,400 being onboarded since last March the FAA graduated its largest class to date last year

Progress continues to be made. The FAA hit its ATC hiring goals for Fiscal Year 2025 in September with more than 2,000 new controllers. Now, the FAA has already hit nearly 50 percent of its Fiscal Year 2026 hiring goal with almost 1,200 new controllers onboarded to date.

This year’s applicant can expect to start their career as an air traffic controller faster than before because of USDOT’s latest work to streamline the hiring process. Just last year, the FAA moved applicants into its Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City four times faster and increased its instructor workforce by 15 percent.

The Academy saw a record year last year with almost every seat filled.

The hiring window will close once the FAA receives 8,000 applications. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply early on USAJobs.gov.

Visit faa.gov/atc-hiring to learn more about the application process.

