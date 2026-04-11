Frogtown Roofing Plus Expands Roof Inspection Services to Serve Perrysburg, Ohio Homeowners

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Northwest Ohio’s trusted roofing authority deepens its commitment to Perrysburg communities with specialized residential roof inspection services designed to protect one of a homeowner’s most valuable investments.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio – Frogtown Roofing Plus, a CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™certified roofing contractor and one of Northwest Ohio’s most recognized names in residential roofing, has announced the expansion of its dedicated roof inspection services in Perrysburg, OH, bringing its industry-leading diagnostic process and award-backed workmanship directly to Perrysburg-area homeowners.

Having long served communities across the Northwest Ohio region from its Maumee headquarters, Frogtown Roofing Plus is extending its full-service inspection capabilities to meet growing demand in Perrysburg, where aging housing stock and increasingly severe seasonal weather have left many homeowners uncertain about the true condition of their roofs.

A Region That Deserves Better Answers

Homeowners in Perrysburg frequently face a familiar challenge: a roof that looks fine from the ground but hides early-stage deterioration, compromised ventilation, or storm damage invisible to the untrained eye. Left undiagnosed, these issues can accelerate structural damage and result in costly emergency repairs or premature full replacement.

Frogtown Roofing Plus addresses this challenge head-on with a thorough, video-documented inspection process that gives homeowners clear, honest answers: not guesswork.

“We’ve been working in this region for years, and what we hear most from homeowners isn’t necessarily a crisis; it’s uncertainty,” said JP Lemerand, Owner of Frogtown Roofing Plus. “They look up at their roof, and they just aren’t sure. Our job is to get up there, walk every inch of that system, record exactly what we find, and give them a real picture of where they stand. No pressure, no upsell, just the truth about their roof.”

What Frogtown Roofing Plus Roof Inspections Include

Frogtown Roofing Plus inspectors take a comprehensive approach to every residential evaluation. Key components of the service include:

Full-system shingle inspection : Inspectors walk the entire length of the roofing system, examining shingles for cracking, curling, granule loss, and impact damage while recording video documentation that homeowners can review firsthand.

: Inspectors walk the entire length of the roofing system, examining shingles for cracking, curling, granule loss, and impact damage while recording video documentation that homeowners can review firsthand. Attic ventilation assessment : Inspectors enter the attic space to evaluate airflow and insulation performance, as improper attic ventilation is one of the leading causes of premature roof degradation and voided manufacturer warranties.

: Inspectors enter the attic space to evaluate airflow and insulation performance, as improper attic ventilation is one of the leading causes of premature roof degradation and voided manufacturer warranties. Damage documentation and insurance support : When storm or impact damage is identified, Frogtown Roofing Plus provides documentation to support homeowner insurance claims, streamlining the process from inspection to resolution.

: When storm or impact damage is identified, Frogtown Roofing Plus provides documentation to support homeowner insurance claims, streamlining the process from inspection to resolution. Repair vs. replacement analysis: Following the inspection, homeowners receive a clear, expert recommendation on the most cost-effective path forward: whether targeted repair or a full roof replacement backed by CertainTeed’s industry-leading 5-Star Warranty.

Certified Protection for Every Perrysburg Homeowner

As a CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™certified contractor, Frogtown Roofing Plus holds one of the roofing industry’s most respected manufacturer credentials, a distinction that allows the company to offer CertainTeed’s 5-Star Warranty on qualifying installations. Combined with a price-lock guarantee that eliminates unexpected project costs, Perrysburg homeowners can engage Frogtown Roofing Plus with confidence from the first inspection through final installation.

About Frogtown Roofing Plus

Frogtown Roofing Plus is a full-service residential roofing contractor headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, serving homeowners throughout the Northwest Ohio region. The company specializes in roof inspection, repair, and replacement, and holds the CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™ certification, enabling it to back its workmanship with CertainTeed’s 5-Star Warranty. Known for its 5-star customer reviews, transparent pricing, and video-documented inspection process, Frogtown Roofing Plus is committed to delivering honest assessments and lasting roofing solutions. To schedule a free roof inspection, visit frogtownroofing.com or call (419) 495-6615.

https://thenewsfront.com/frogtown-roofing-plus-expands-roof-inspection-services-to-serve-perrysburg-ohio-homeowners/

423 Tomahawk Dr

Maumee

Ohio

United States

(419) 495-6615

https://frogtownroofing.com/

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