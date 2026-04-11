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4/10/26 – KAUAʻI: MULTIPLE CLOSURES DUE TO WASHOUTS ALONG KŌKEʻE CONTOUR ROAD

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

RYAN KANAKAʻOLE
 ACTING CHAIRPERSON

KAUAʻI: MULTIPLE CLOSURES DUE TO WASHOUTS ALONG KŌKEʻE CONTOUR ROAD

View looking up the incline of a red-brown dirt road with grass and tall trees on the right. The road is heavily eroded on the right side which drops into a steep decline.LĪHUʻE, HAWAIʻI – The Kauaʻi Branch of the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife has set up multiple closures along the Kōkeʻe Contour Road due to erosion occurring during the heavy rains of the April Severe Weather Event.

Sections of the Contour Road between Haʻeleʻele Ridge Road (Trail 3) and Polihale Ridge Road (Trail 4), as well as between Polihale Ridge Road (Trail 4) and Kaʻaweiki Ridge Road (Trail 5) were closed to vehicular access until further notice as of Friday, April 10, at 3 p.m.

Unit A remains open, but drivers, hunters and other recreational users are strongly advised to proceed with caution in the weeks ahead.

DLNR continues to ask for everyone’s cooperation with all announcements of area closures. People are advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge, or high surf. Emergency response or rescue from these areas may be delayed.

More weather information is available at: https://www.weather.gov/hfo

For updates on closures and other storm related news please visit the DLNR News Releases webpage at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

Announcements will also be posted to:

Facebook: Hawaii DLNR (Department of Land and Natural Resources)
https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDLNR

Instagram: hawaiidlnr
https://www.instagram.com/hawaiidlnr

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Photos – Kōkeʻe Contour Road erosion, April 10, 2026:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/02r0k2hp98y6vpefl4bjv/ANUaaDAFA-oMcwdJ5NaB3dE?rlkey=0fpfbijbiui4w62199ot5ppc4&st=6hd4dvpe&dl=0

 

Media Contact:
Andrew Laurence
Communications Director
State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
Phone: 808-587-0396
E-mail: [email protected]

 

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4/10/26 – KAUAʻI: MULTIPLE CLOSURES DUE TO WASHOUTS ALONG KŌKEʻE CONTOUR ROAD

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