FTC Submits Draft ANPRM Related to Online Food Delivery Service Fees to OMB for Review
The Federal Trade Commission announced today that it has submitted an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) related to online food delivery service fees for review by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
Executive Orders 12866 and 14215 require all executive branch departments and agencies to submit their proposed and final “significant regulatory actions” for review by OIRA. OIRA determined that the planned ANPRM is a “significant regulatory action” and must undergo review before the FTC issues it.
The Commission vote to refer the ANPRM to OMB was 2-0.
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